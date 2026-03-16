7 Chain Restaurants With the Best Chicken Fried Steak and Country Gravy

DEK: Satisfy your comfort food cravings with these top-rated Southern classics.

Chicken fried steak and gravy is a decadent, delicious breakfast that easily works for lunch or dinner as well. Also known as country-fried steak, this Southern staple dish is as simple as it gets when it comes to ingredients: A tenderized beef steak coated in flour and seasoning and fried to golden perfection, paired with creamy, rich, savory country gravy, absolutely packed with flavor. Here are seven chain restaurants with the best chicken fried steak and country gravy you can get.

Babe’s Chicken Dinner House

Babe’s Chicken Dinner House has delicious Chicken Fried Steak on the menu, served up “family style” with House Salad, Green Beans, Grandma’s Corn, Mashed Taters, Buttermilk Biscuits, and Cream Gravy. “We both ordered chicken fried steak and it was a good size, cooked well and had good flavor,” one happy diner said. “The star of the show was the gravy. I felt like I was sitting at my grandma’s table. White Gravy made with chicken drippings… OMG, it was sooooo good. Buttery corn, bacon green beans, creamy mashed potatoes, and crunchy, but fluffy biscuits. I loved Babe’s Chicken!!!”

Black Bear Diner

Black Bear Diner has the BIGFOOT Chicken Fried Steak & Eggs on the menu: A whopping 10 oz of steak smothered in country gravy, served with 3 eggs, 2 homemade biscuits, and your choice of side. For those who want sausage instead, the Southern Scramble is a great choice: One split biscuit covered with two homemade sausage patties (mild or spicy), scrambled eggs, and country gravy.

Cheddar’s Scratch Chicken

Cheddar’s Scratch Chicken‘s Country Fried Steak is hand-breaded and served with Texas Toast and Country Gravy. There’s also a Country Fried Chicken option, made with hand-breaded chicken also served with Texas toast, country gravy, and two sides.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Bob Evans

The Country-Fried Steak & Farm-Fresh Eggs at Bob Evans is a huge meal: Breaded tender premium beef smothered with country gravy and served with two farm-fresh eggs cooked-to-order, with your choice of hash browns or home fries, and of course freshly baked biscuits. When they’re saying “smothered” with gravy you know you’re in for a good time.

Perkins American Food Co.

Perkins American Food Co. serves up a hearty Country Fried Steak & Eggs plate that will satisfy even the hungriest of diners: This ultimate comfort meal includes a lightly-breaded steak topped with country-style cream gravy served with two eggs, crispy hash browns/breakfast potatoes and the choice of three buttermilk pancakes, a freshly-baked Mammoth Muffin, or simply buttered toast. That’s a lot of food!

Cracker Barrel

Cracker Barrel guests can opt for the Grandpa’s Country Fried Breakfast: Two eggs with the choice of country fried steak or chicken fried chicken with sawmill gravy. This platter is served with biscuits and gravy and one classic side, so you won’t leave hungry.

Norms

West Coast diner chain Norms has Country Fried Steak & Eggs on the menu: Beef Steak fried golden brown and topped with Country Gravy. Guests can also opt for two fried chicken breasts instead with the Country Fried Chicken option. Free refills on coffee make this meal complete!