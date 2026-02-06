These chains serve chicken-fried steaks that barely fit the plate.

Fun fact: There is absolutely no chicken involved when making Chicken Fried Steaks. While inspired by fried chicken, the Southern favorite is made from a tenderized cut of beef, sometimes chopped, it is breaded and fried, and often topped with a creamy and peppery gravy. As you can imagine, it isn’t remotely good for you, but it is quite delicious. Aside from a small diner in the south, where can you get a big serving of the dish? Here are 5 chain restaurants known for oversized chicken-fried steaks.

Cracker Barrel

Cracker Barrel’s old country chicken-fried steak with gravy is a hit with diners. “Tender steak breaded and golden-fried, topped with sawmill gravy. Served with two or three classic sides and buttermilk biscuits or corn muffins,” reads the menu. “Cracker Barrel is actually pretty good,” writes a Redditor. “Cracker Barrel is usually the first place I think of when I’m jonesing for CFS,” another agrees.”Their chicken fried chicken is also delicious,” a third says.

Texas Roadhouse

The Country Fried Sirloin is the Texas Roadhouse version of a chicken-fried steak, and diners give it the thumbs up. The hand-battered, fresh-cut sirloin steak is fried until crispy and golden, then topped with a made-from-scratch cream gravy. “Texas Roadhouse chicken fried steak is miles better than CB, as far as chains go,” one Redditor says. “This is a good one, I’ve had it and it’s pretty nice,” adds another.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Bob Evans

Bob Evans serves heaping portions of its Country Fried Steak with mashed potatoes, gravy, and green beans. According to diners, it’s legit. “Honestly, best one I’ve had in awhile was Bob Evans,” wrote one.

Denny’s

Craving chicken-fried steak in the morning? At Denny’s, you can reliably order chicken-fried steak for breakfast. “A chopped beef steak smothered in country gravy. Served with two eggs* hash browns and choice of bread,” reads the menu. “Their country fried steak is delicious,” comments a Redditor.

Babe’s Chicken Dinner House

Babe’s Chicken Dinner House is a smaller chain with 10 locations around Texas. It is a beloved regional chain known for giant, golden chicken-fried steaks. “Babe’s Chicken Dinner House never fails me,” writes a Redditor. “My favorite CFS anywhere,” agrees another.