5 Chain Restaurants With Bigger Chicken Fried Steaks Than Any Other Chain

These chain restaurants serve the biggest chicken fried steaks you can order.
March 10, 2026

There is something about chicken-fried steak that keeps diners ordering it on repeat. The Southern-inspired dish, a piece of steak, breaded and deep-fried, similar to fried chicken, is not exactly good for you, but it tastes great and is just (if not more) finger-licking good than the chicken version. Where can you get a huge chicken-fried steak? Here are 5 chain restaurants with the biggest chicken-fried steaks.

Village Inn Half Pound Platter

At the Village Inn, diners enjoy a massive half-pound steak in the Chicken-Fried Steak Skillet. It comes with country potatoes topped with two eggs, any style, chicken-fried steak, and sausage gravy. “It was the best chicken fried steak I’ve ever had, not only was it gigantic, the meat was tender and the breading was crisp,” a Facebooker writes.

Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen Family Size

Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen serves a huge piece of hand-battered country-fried steak cooked to perfection. Diners eat it on repeat. The meal is “perfect!!” one Yelper said. “My dinner was the best country fried streak I’ve had and I’ve tried a lot from different places.”

Texas Roadhouse Country Fried Sirloin

Texas Roadhouse Country Fried Sirloin is a massive hand-battered, fresh-cut sirloin that is fried until crispy and golden, then topped with a made-from-scratch cream gravy. “Texas Roadhouse chicken fried steak is miles better than CB, as far as chains go,” one Redditor says. “This is a good one, I’ve had it and it’s pretty nice,” adds another.

Cracker Barrel Country Fried Steak

Cracker Barrel is famous for its oversized sawmill meals and the hearty chicken-fried steak with gravy is just as big as you would expect. “Tender steak breaded and golden-fried, topped with sawmill gravy. Served with two or three classic sides and buttermilk biscuits or corn muffins,” reads the menu. “Cracker Barrel is actually pretty good,” writes a Redditor. “Their chicken fried chicken is also delicious,” another says. “Cracker Barrel is usually the first place I think of when I’m jonesing for CFS,” a third agrees.

Bob Evans Country Fried Steak

Bob Evans Country Fried Steak features a massive piece of steak, breaded, deep fried, and served with rich gravy, mashed potatoes, and green beans. The meal is worth making a second trip for, according to a patron. “Honestly, best one I’ve had in awhile was Bob Evans,” wrote one fan.

