5 Chain Restaurants With Bigger Chicken Fried Steaks Than Any Other Chain

These chain restaurants serve the biggest chicken fried steaks you can order.

There is something about chicken-fried steak that keeps diners ordering it on repeat. The Southern-inspired dish, a piece of steak, breaded and deep-fried, similar to fried chicken, is not exactly good for you, but it tastes great and is just (if not more) finger-licking good than the chicken version. Where can you get a huge chicken-fried steak? Here are 5 chain restaurants with the biggest chicken-fried steaks.

Village Inn Half Pound Platter

At the Village Inn, diners enjoy a massive half-pound steak in the Chicken-Fried Steak Skillet. It comes with country potatoes topped with two eggs, any style, chicken-fried steak, and sausage gravy. “It was the best chicken fried steak I’ve ever had, not only was it gigantic, the meat was tender and the breading was crisp,” a Facebooker writes.

Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen Family Size

Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen serves a huge piece of hand-battered country-fried steak cooked to perfection. Diners eat it on repeat. The meal is "perfect!!" one Yelper said. "My dinner was the best country fried streak I've had and I've tried a lot from different places."

Texas Roadhouse Country Fried Sirloin

Texas Roadhouse Country Fried Sirloin is a massive hand-battered, fresh-cut sirloin that is fried until crispy and golden, then topped with a made-from-scratch cream gravy. “Texas Roadhouse chicken fried steak is miles better than CB, as far as chains go,” one Redditor says. “This is a good one, I’ve had it and it’s pretty nice,” adds another.

Cracker Barrel Country Fried Steak

Cracker Barrel is famous for its oversized sawmill meals and the hearty chicken-fried steak with gravy is just as big as you would expect. “Tender steak breaded and golden-fried, topped with sawmill gravy. Served with two or three classic sides and buttermilk biscuits or corn muffins,” reads the menu. “Cracker Barrel is actually pretty good,” writes a Redditor. “Their chicken fried chicken is also delicious,” another says. “Cracker Barrel is usually the first place I think of when I’m jonesing for CFS,” a third agrees.

Bob Evans Country Fried Steak

Bob Evans Country Fried Steak features a massive piece of steak, breaded, deep fried, and served with rich gravy, mashed potatoes, and green beans. The meal is worth making a second trip for, according to a patron. “Honestly, best one I’ve had in awhile was Bob Evans,” wrote one fan.