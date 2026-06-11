These restaurant chains serve standout chicken-and-rice meals diners love.

My absolute favorite food pairing is chicken and rice, and apparently, I am not the only one. The poultry and grain combo is a staple of pretty much every cuisine, ranging from asian and indian to Latin American and Greek. So many restaurants specialize in chicken-and-rice dinners, but not all nail it. Where can you get reliably delicious options? Here are 5 restaurant chains with the best chicken and rice dinners.

Pollo Tropical

Pollo Tropical specializes in chicken and rice dinners. Some of the menu icons include the 1/4 Fire Grilled Chicken plate, which comes with rice, beans, and a bread roll, which is “absolutely delicious!” one fan raved. “The yellow rice and the chicken were amazing—fresh, flavorful, and a huge hit with everyone at our church.” Mia Food Love also raved about it in an Instagram post. “Their citrus-marinated grilled chicken, black beans, and rice + the rolls were a staple at my parents’ house (and still is!). They’ve added so many things and have evolved throughout the years, but the nostalgic feeling & homecooked flavors will never change,” they said.

El Pollo Loco

El Pollo Loco is another Latin American inspired fast food brand that is known to have some of the tastiest chicken and rice options. “It’s phenomenal fast food,” a Redditor declares. “The chicken is marinated in-house,” a former employee reveals.

The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill

If you are craving Greek-style chicken and rice, head to the The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill. The Great Greek Rice Bowl comes with a chicken breast on a bed of rice pilaf, topped with shredded lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, marinated garbanzo beans, Kalamata olives, and crumbled feta, served with tzatziki sauce, is super popular, as is The Grilled Chicken Souvlaki. “I ordered a chicken souvlaki paired with rice and a Greek salad. I kid you NOT every bite was seasoned so perfectly well. If I could I would order this everyday for lunch or dinner,” one diner said.

Zankou Chicken

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Zankou Chicken is another popular Mediterranean chain known for exceptional rotisserie chicken and rice plates that has a garlic sauce diners rave about. “I am absolutely obsessed,” one fan said. “I would eat here once a week if I lived in the area. I know they are famous for their chicken, and they absolutely make incredible chicken.”

L&L Hawaiian Barbecue

L&L Hawaiian Barbecue has delicious Hawaiian-inspired chicken-and-rice dishes on the menu, such as the Katsu Chicken Plate Lunch and the BBQ Chicken Bowl. “Always awesome food and service. Love the chicken katsu and BBQ chicken. Great value too!” one diner shared.