7 Chain Restaurants With the Best Chicken Sandwiches, According to Real Fans

Fried chicken sandwiches are more popular than ever, but where can you get the really good ones? Many chains offer a decent chicken sandwich, but the best restaurants have options so good foodies rave about them online. If you’re in the mood for a deliciously crispy, tender, savory chicken sandwich, a few spots have earned their reputation as chicken masters.Here are seven restaurant chains where the fried chicken sandwiches are the best you can get.

Chick-fil-A

Chick-fil-A fans love the consistency and quality of the chicken sandwiches from the chain. “By far the best chicken sandwich,” one fan said. “Look I’ve tried them all. In my opinion, CFA has by far the best ones. Even when you go during the busy rush hour, it’s better than what you’d get at other places. Oh and I don’t know how they hire, but they seem to have the friendliest employees.”

KFC

KFC‘s chicken sandwiches are excellent, diners say. “First time trying KFC sandwich, it was so good I had to order another 😋,” one fan shared. “As an employee at kfc, I’d recommend that with super charged sauce on it,” another commented.

Popeyes

Popeyes is setting the standard for excellent chicken sandwiches across the board. “I always order mine extra pickles and extra spicy mayo. This is my go to once a week,” one fan said. “I’ve tried KFC, not bad actually, Chick-fil-A is kind of bland I think. McDonald’s Spicy McCrispy is ok. I still find myself at Popeyes though for a spicy chicken sandwich.”

Jollibee

Jollibee‘s chicken sandwiches are outstanding, foodies say. “Jollibee is the best fast food chicken, hands down. Nobody comes close, imo,” one fan said. “I’ve only been to Jollibee once. I think I got the spicy chicken sandwich with fresh jalapeno slices on it. It was the best fast food chicken sandwich I’ve ever had. I was kinda shocked at how good it was,” another commented.

Culver’s

Culver’s has an excellent spicy chicken sandwich on the menu. “I have been seeing a lot of mixed reviews on the new chicken sandwiches on this sub but I tried one the other day and I thought it was SO good,” one fan said. “I wasn’t really a fan of the old sandwich and I really like the crispy/seasoned breading, and the bun was really good too! Very surprised to see that not everyone likes them.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Dave’s Hot Chicken

The sandwiches at Dave’s Hot Chicken are delicious, diners say. “Amazing food! Got hot and extra hot. Was probably a bit too spicy for me but this is the best chicken sandwich I’ve had in a long time,” one fan raved.

Howlin’ Ray’s

Foodies rave about the chicken sandwiches at Howlin’ Ray’s. “Hands down, this is the best fried chicken sandwich I’ve ever had. I’m at a point in life where the medium heat is just right—flavorful with a kick, but still enjoyable. I tried the ‘hot’ during the winter and it was a bit too intense, so choose your spice level wisely!” one diner shared.