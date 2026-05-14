5 Best “Prime Rib” Burgers at Restaurant Chains

Satisfy your cravings with these protein-packed, juicy burgers topped with tender sliced beef.

When you want an extra-juicy burger that will keep you going for hours, only a prime rib burger will do. This protein-packed burger is made with burger patties and prime rib stacked together in one delicious menu item, perfect for days when you need a little something special. Not all restaurants have this burger on the menu but a handful of chains get it right every time. Here are five of the best prime rib burgers you can get right now.

Hardee’s Prime Rib Burger

Hardee’s Prime Rib Experience is back! The Prime Rib Burger at Hardee’s is made with an Angus Beef patty topped with Prime Rib slices that are dipped in signature Au Jus, topped with Garlic cheddar sauce, grilled onions and served on perfectly toasted Brioche Bun (also available as a double). The restaurant also has a hearty Prime Rib Biscuit or Prime Rib Burrito in the morning. The burrito is made with Prime Rib slices, folded eggs, Hash Rounds®, and melty Swiss and cheddar cheeses wrapped in a tortilla. The biscuit is topped with Prime Rib slices, Swiss cheese and a fried egg.

Freddy’s Prime Rib Steakburger

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The Prime Rib Steakburger at Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakhouse is still one of the best you can get: Thin-sliced prime rib stacked on two steakburger patties with melted Swiss cheese, grilled onions, and sauteed portobello mushrooms on a toasted bun with garlic aioli. Pair it with the Dr Pepper® Frost (vanilla frozen custard blended with Dr Pepper) which is back for the summer only.

Sizzler

Good old Sizzler never lets me down: The chain has a Prime Rib Burger made from 1/3 pound burger served on a cheese toast brioche bun, with lettuce, tomato, onions, thick cut American cheese, and burger sauce. Served with fries and pickles on the side. The chain also has a ribeye steak on the menu served with the choice of one side.

Doc Holliday’s Roadhouse

Doc Holliday’s Roadhouse has a delicious Prime Rib Burger on the menu. This hearty option is made with shaved prime rib, melted provolone, lettuce, and tomato garnished with crispy onion strings on a split top bun served with a side of au jus and creamy horseradish. Guests can also just opt for the Prime Rib alone, roasted daily and served with au jus and horseradish.

The Keg Steakhouse + Bar

The Keg Steakhouse + Bar has Prime Rib Sliders on the Happy Hour menu, with freshly shaved prime rib, horseradish dijon, and red wine herb jus. There’s also a Prime Rib Sandwich made with roasted garlic mayo, caramelized onion, cheddar, baguette, fries or side salad.