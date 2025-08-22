7 Restaurant Chains With the Best Fried Chicken Sandwiches

Which restaurant chains in the U.S. have the best chicken sandwiches? When Yelp released its first-ever list of the Top 20 Fast-Food Chicken Sandwich Chains across the country, the data showed dramatic differences depending on region. I did my own taste-test as part of the campaign and concluded one chain in particular is absolutely killing it in terms of taste and quality, but overall consumers have never been more spoiled for choice. Here are seven restaurant chains with the best chicken sandwiches in America.

Chick-fil-A

Chick-fil-A might have its detractors but it’s still widely considered one of the best chicken chains in the U.S. “Their quality is literally the best in the industry. A family member works for corporate and I see behind the scenes—it’s all legit. The way they train their staff is miles higher above other restaurant businesses. They position themselves more like hospitality training,” one Redditor shared.

Popeyes

Popeyes gets points for having perhaps the best chicken sandwich in the game, and loses points for occasionally less-than-stellar customer service. “They are the chicken sandwich war winners,” one fan said. “How does a fast food chain simultaneously have the best chicken sandwich, and the worst service? Scientists baffled,” another commented.

Shake Shack

Shake Shack’s chicken sandwiches are highly rated by fans who appreciate the taste and quality. “Shake Shack is, without question, my favorite burger chain in existence,” one fan said. “The ironic part is that I think their chicken shack sandwich might be better than the burgers, which is saying something. Their chicken sandwich is better than Chick-fil-A, Popeyes, or anything else honestly. Come at me!”

Raising Cane’s

Raising Cane’s chicken sandwiches are close to perfect, fans say. “No joke the chicken sandwich at Raising Cane’s would be the best sandwich on the market if it had pickles. Added some to mine and almost cried,” one customer said.

Chili’s

Chili’s Crispy Chicken Sandwich is a huge hit with guests, who compare it to KFC in its glory days. “Never eating anywhere else again. The smile that came across my face when I saw that giant chicken sandwich,” one happy customer said. “And why WOULD you eat anywhere else??? Amazing food for modern fast food prices. Can’t beat that,” another commented.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Wendy’s

The Wendy’s Spicy Chicken sandwich is absolutely unbeatable when it’s done right—but the problem is consistency, which varies wildly even at the same locations. “The spicy chicken is the only sandwich I get from Wendy’s. For one summer it was part of the 444 menu. Glorious days. The burgers just don’t do it for me,” one customer said.

Dave’s Hot Chicken

Dave’s Hot Chicken is one of the best fried chicken sandwich chains in the U.S. right now. As comparatively expensive as it is, you get what you pay for: The flavor and quality of the chicken is unmatched, the portions are generous, and the option to customize the heat to your preference or mood is a huge bonus. Having said that, consistency is definitely an issue here too. “I enjoy them but unless you always have the same chef it isn’t consistent,” one customer pointed out. “It’s delicious regardless. But heat varies. I have had Reaper that feels mild but I’ve had people who are heavy handed and it’s sooooo hot. But sometimes that’s the fun. Like Russian roulette of heat.”