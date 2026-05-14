These restaurant chains serve rich milkshakes made with real ice cream and cream.

Pretty much every milkshake is delicious. But the ones made with real milk and cream? Those are next-level. Unfortunately, many chains don’t serve real milkshakes or even real ice cream. If you want a real deal, rich, delicious, and creamy milkshake, there are a handful of places blending up the very best. Here are the 5 best “real cream” milkshakes at restaurant chains.

The Yard Milkshake Bar

The Yard Milkshake Bar, which we can only assume was inspired by the hit Kelis song, serves premium high-fat dairy shakes from California to Virginia. The chain uses Blue Bell ice cream, which is regularly selected as one of the highest-quality ice creams on the market. There are so many delicious options that keep customers coming back for more despite the pricy shakes. “If you love sweets this is the place for you,” writes one Facebooker. One word of advice: Order a single milkshake to share. According to patrons, the shakes are super sweet and large, impossible for one person to finish.

MilkShake Factory

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The MilkShake Factory specializes in hand-spun fine-chocolate shakes blended with housemade ice cream. “The start of a great milkshake relies on the quality of the ice cream. Ours is made right in store, using the freshest and highest quality ingredients,” the chain says. Some of the trademark flavors include Chocolate Cake Shake, “chocolate layer cake swirled with chocolate ganache frosting and creamy vanilla ice cream, topped with a housemade chocolate cake pop,” they say, and Campfire S’mores, “crunchy honey grahams, crispy marshmallows, semi-sweet chocolate chips.” There are locations all over the country, including Florida, New York, Arizona, and Uta.

Portillo’s

Don’t forget to order a milkshake with your roast beef sandwich at Portillo’s. The Midwest-based chain uses real ice cream – and chunks of cake – for its shakes. The most popular shake there is the “cake shake,” which features its super famous chocolate cake. “Yes, we actually put a slice of chocolate cake into our blended milkshakes, making a truly unique, must-try dessert,” Portillo’s writes.

Shake Shack

Shake Shack is my son’s go-to spot for rich, famously thick milkshakes made with creamy custard. He is a traditionalist and gravitates toward strawberry or chocolate. But their chunkier and seasonal options are also a hit. “Shake shack’s malted cookies and cream. Also the banana pudding one they have for summer is fantastic,” one said.

Culver’s

Culver’s Concrete Mixers are made with the Midwest chain’s go-to creamy custard, making them extra dense, sweet, and delicious with the added touch of flavorful swirls. They also have amazing seasonal flavors. “Yep love their pumpkin cheesecake concrete they have during Thanksgiving,” one writes.