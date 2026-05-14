These steakhouse chains serve juicy, hand-cut ribeyes diners rave about.

I love a good ribeye, especially when it is hand-cut. Compared to machine-cut steaks, hand-trimmed slabs of steak are generally more tender, have better texture, and contain less gristle, making the entire steak-eating experience all the more enjoyable. If you are going to dine out, there are a handful of chains that only serve hand-trimmed pieces of meat. Here are the 5 best “hand-cut” ribeyes at restaurant chains.

Texas Roadhouse

The hand-cut Bone-In Ribeye at Texas Roadhouse is a delicacy for carnivores. The 20-oz. cut of their “juicy, flavorful ribeye served on the bone for extra flavor” is one of the best on a budget, even served with a choice of two sides and unlimited bread. “I almost always order the ribeye and it’s never disappointed,” one diner said. “I went to Texas Roadhouse back in January for the first time in like 15 years and was blown away by how good it was for the cost. 16oz ribeye, two sides, couple of drinks and got out for $45 with tip,” another writes .6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

LongHorn Steakhouse

The LongHorn Steakhouse’s Outlaw Ribeye is one of my go-to orders at the western-themed meatery. You get a “big 20 oz. steak doesn’t follow the rules” trimmed to perfection with delicious sides at an unbelievable price. “Our premium, marbled cut of bone-in ribeye is coated with our smoky Char Seasoning and fire-grilled by our Grill Masters to bring out the flavor in every bite.” And, it lives up to the hype. “Can confirm—the outlaw ribeye slaps hard,” a diner confirms. “I agree, the outlaw at Longhorn is very good!” another says.

Morton’s The Steakhouse

If you want to go big and aren’t concerned with splurging on a memorable meal, head to Morton’s for a prime center-cut ribeye hand-trimmed by in-house butchers. The 22-ounce bone-in ribeye is an absolute delicacy for one. However, if you are ordering for two, consider the 36-ounce Tomahawk Ribeye, an indulgent and delicious steak that is perfection on a platter.

The Capital Grille

The Capital Grille, my go-to bougie steakhouse, is considered by many (including me) to be the best steakhouse chain in the country. The elegant eatery offers a few big slabs of meat for those who walk in hungry, including a 22-ounce Bone-In Prime Ribeye for $77, expertly carved by their in-house butcher.

Mastro’s Steakhouse

Mastro’s Steakhouse is another chain serving oversized ribeyes hand-trimmed by a butcher. Choose from the Bone-In Ribeye 22oz, $87, Dry Aged Bone-In Ribeye 23oz, $92, and the massive “Chef’s Cut” Ribeye Chop 33oz, $116. You can’t go wrong with any of them. “It was to die for. So damn good,” a Redditor writes, adding that the slab of meat “melted like butter in my mouth.” Another maintains it is “perfectly cooked” and has an “amazing crust!”