From Waffle House to Denny’s, these chains offer hearty old-fashioned breakfast platters.

There is nothing quite like an old-fashioned breakfast platter in the morning. You know, the old school breakfast offering you used to enjoy at the diner when you were a kid. While there is no exact formula, it usually comes with things like bacon, eggs, toast, pancakes or French toast, and hashbrowns, all the OG breakfast foods. Where can you enjoy a nostalgic breakfast? Here are the 5 best “old-fashioned” breakfast platters at restaurant chains.

Waffle House

At Waffle House, the iconic All-Star Special platter serves as the chain’s signature, customizable breakfast combo. The huge meal comes with a classic waffle, two eggs (any style), toast with jelly, a side of hashbrowns, sliced tomatoes, or grits, and your choice of meat (3 Slices of Smithfield Bacon, 2 Patties of Jimmy Dean Sausage, or Hickory Smoked Ham). The best thing is, you get all that food for under $13!

Cracker Barrel

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Cracker Barrel has so many great breakfast options. But the Old Timer’s meal is a hearty traditional country breakfast plate that is a favorite with diners. For around $10.79, you get eggs, the chain’s trademark hash brown casserole, sausage, biscuits, and gravy. According to fans, it is enough for two meals.

Denny’s

The Denny’s Super Slam is a super famous meal for diners who show up hungry. Typically priced under $10, the platter comes with two buttermilk pancakes, two eggs, two bacon strips, two sausage links, and hash browns. And, it is part of their “All Day Diner Deal,” so you can order it for dinner.

Village Inn

Village Inn’s “Inn-Credible V.I.B.” breakfast is a customizable, old-fashioned platter that lets you choose four items from eggs, meats, pancakes, and sides for just $11.50. There is everything from bacon to turkey sausage, from buttermilk pancakes to strawberry crepes, from English muffins to biscuits and gravy, and from scrambled egg whites to omelets.

Huddle House

The Huddle House Big House Breakfast is another old-fashioned platter that comes with the delicious staples: Three farm-fresh eggs, crispy hashbrowns (or fruit), a side of bacon or sausage, and a biscuit with sausage gravy or toast. And, it costs around $13. There is also the MVP, AKA, the Most Valuable Platter, with applewood smoked bacon (3 strips) or country sausage or turkey sausage (2 patties), 2 eggs, crispy hashbrowns or seasonal fruit, golden waffle or old-fashioned buttermilk pancake, and a choice of homestyle grits & buttery toast or biscuit & sausage gravy.