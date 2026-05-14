These restaurant chains serve satisfying bacon cheeseburgers for under $10.

What is better than a cheeseburger with all the fixings? Well, a bacon cheeseburger, of course. Bacon makes everything better, including a burger patty. And it doesn’t have to make it much more expensive, either. There are a few chains and fast-food restaurants where you can get a delicious bacon cheeburger for around $4 to $10. Here are the 8 best under-$10 bacon cheeseburgers at restaurant chains.

Applebee’s

While the Classic Bacon Cheeseburger and Whole Lotta Bacon Burger are over $10, they are ofen features in the chain’s $9.99 menu deals. The classic version is an “juicy all-beef patty topped with two slices of American Cheese and two strips of Applewood-smoked bacon” and served with lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickles on a Brioche bun, while the fancier version comes with Applewood-smoked bacon actually seared into the juicy all-beef patty and topped with three additional slices of bacon, a tangy bacon sauce, and American cheese.

Freddy’s Steakburgers

Freddy’s Steakburgers offers gourmet burgers at great prices. Freddy’s Original Bacon and Cheese Double starts at $8.29, and fans maintain it is worth every cent, with one declaring it a “god level” burger. “Freddy’s is way better for a Midwest smash burger and their cheese curds are actually good unlike Culver’s,” one person maintains. “Had Freddy’s for the first time in Arkansas a while back and was shocked at how good it was,” another said.

Culver’s

Culver’s is another value-driven fast-food brand, with the Culver’s Bacon Deluxe at $9.49. “We start with fresh, never frozen beef. Layer on two strips of crisp thick cut bacon, Wisconsin cheese, fresh lettuce, ripe tomatoes, pickles, sweet red onion and our signature mayo. Then cap with a lightly buttered, toasted bun. It’s our ButterBurger® at its bacony best,” the midwest chain writes. “Their best burger,” writes a Redditor. ” Best fast food bacon in my opinion. Used to be Wendy’s but I think Culver’s surpassed it,” says another.

Cook Out

For uber-cheat bacon burgers, head to Cook Out. Burgers start at $2.99 at the cheap but delicious chain, with a $0.95 upcharge for smoked bacon. Diners love the backyard-style “Char-Grilled” burger, a juicy, smoky patty with a grilled crust, seasoned simply with salt/pepper, cooked fast on high heat, and loaded with fresh toppings like lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, cheese, or special sauces for that classic backyard BBQ taste.

Shake Shack

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Shake Shack’s SmokeShack burger pairs Niman Ranch bacon with melty cheese and ShackSauce on soft buns. “Shake Shack’s bacon is not only sustainably sourced but it adds a crispy and flavorful element to any burger,” the chain writes. “Smoke Shack slaps,” writes a Redditor. A single SmokeShack is $9.49

Whataburger

The Bacon Cheeseburger Jr. is just $5.19 and delivers classic flavor and big portions at a great price. It can also be loaded with fresh toppings of your choice. “It rarely disappoints,” commented one Redditor. “That is. A. Tasty. Burger,” added another.

Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box makes one of the best fast-food bacon cheeseburgers, according to fans and a favorite is the Bacon Ultimate Cheeseburger, $7.99. It comes with two beef patties, “seasoned as it grills,” hickory smoked bacon, melty American and Swiss-style cheeses, ketchup, mustard and mayo on a buttery bakery bun. “A lot of people sleep on the Bacon Ultimate Cheeseburger from Jack in the Box. Consistently made well, balanced, the bacon actually adds to the flavor instead of becoming the only flavor, and if I like I can have two high-schools cafeteria tacos as a side (this may undermine any credibility I have but I genuinely love those things.) The consistency of my burger being well made might just be a fluke at the location closest to my house,” says a diner.

Carl’s Jr.

The Western Bacon Cheeseburger from Carl’s Jr. is another favorite of burger lovers, which comes with a charbroiled all-beef patty, two strips of Cherrywood bacon, melted American cheese, crispy onion rings and tangy BBQ Sauce on a seeded bun, all under $10 “Can’t go wrong with this one. Moved back east and miss them dearly,” one says.