4 Chain Restaurants with the Best Cinnamon Rolls, According to Chefs

Chefs highlight top cinnamon rolls at Cinnabon, Panera Bread and more.

There’s nothing better than a warm cinnamon roll smothered in icing and fresh out of the oven, with soft layers that pull apart with every bite. The best versions strike a balance between gooey sweetness and rich cinnamon spice, making them one of the most comforting bakery-style treats you can find at chain restaurants. To help separate the truly standout rolls from the rest, chefs highlight the spots that consistently get it right.

What Makes a Crave-Worthy Cinnamon Roll

A truly crave-worthy cinnamon roll is more than just a sweet treat. The texture and flavor should work together in every bite. Details and ingredients matter. “As a recipe developer who’s spent years baking from scratch, I pay attention to the details most people feel but don’t always notice,” says Kara Brown, home chef, recipe developer, and founder @Bee Inspired. “I always ask: are the ingredients actually doing something, or just there for show?

Cinnabon

Cinnabon is the most obvious go-to, but for a reason. “Their rolls are super soft, very rich, and that classic cream cheese frosting is hard to beat if you’re looking for that indulgent, bakery-style experience,” says Dozus, home chef, recipe developer & food blogger. Plus, you can always find a Cinnabon easily, especially in airports and malls, so when a craving hits, you don’t have to look far.

Panera Bread

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Panera Bread has earned a loyal following for its popular customizable salads and bread bowls, but the chain also wows with its cinnamon rolls.”The cinnamon rolls are a bit lighter and not as heavy as Cinnabon, which makes them easier to enjoy with coffee,” says Dozus. Brown agrees and says the dough really stands out. “Panera’s bread expertise shows here; it has structure and a slight chew, not just softness,” she says. “Most chain cinnamon rolls go all-in on softness and lose flavor, but this one actually tastes like something, and that changes the whole experience. Brown explains, “They also get the filling balance right, which is harder than it sounds. The cinnamon is present in every bite without overpowering the dough; it feels intentional, not just thrown together.” Additionally, the cream cheese frosting is done right, according to Brown. “It’s not overly sweet; it has just enough tang to cut through the richness, which keeps you coming back for another bite instead of feeling done after the first one.”

Starbucks

Starbucks makes grabbing coffee and a pastry easy. The pull apart cinnamon roll leans heavily into what people expect from a cinnamon pastry: soft, sweet dough with a strong cinnamon-sugar flavor and a gooey, icing-heavy finish. The pull-apart style makes it extra appealing because each bite has that sticky, layered center instead of just a uniform roll. “I like that it isn’t super messy to eat so that I can give it to my son in the car, but it still has that same great classic cinnamon roll flavor,” says Rachel Kirk, home chef and recipe developer for LaughingSpatula.com and GigglingFork.com. “Easy to pull apart, tastes great, perfect portion size, all over win in my book. ”

Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse usually ends up on our lists for best steak dinners or more affordable steakhouses, but this time the chain is recommended for best cinnamon rolls. Yes, you can turn that craveable free bread into a version of a cinnamon roll, according to Dozus. “Texas Roadhouse isn’t a bakery, but their cinnamon butter with fresh rolls gives a similar warm, sweet, comforting vibe that people love, especially when it’s served fresh at the table,” he says.