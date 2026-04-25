5 Chain Restaurants With Value Menus That Actually Cost Under $6

These chain restaurants still offer full value meals for under $6.

Everyone is complaining that eating out has gotten so expensive over the past few years, even at fast-food places. However, there are still some chain restaurants where you can get an entire meal for under $6, if you know what to order and take advantage of meal deals. Where can you feast for just over five bucks? Here are 5 chain restaurants with value meals that actually cost under $6.

McDonald’s $5 Meal Deal

After years of people complaining that McDonald’s was getting too expensive, the chain dropped its incredible $5 Meal Deal. It comes with a McDouble or McChicken, plus 4 McNuggets, Fries, and a drink. Or, for $1 more, get the Daily McDouble. Don’t forget to check the app, which always has lots of exclusive member-only deals and savings.

Wendy’s $6 Biggie Bag

6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Wendy’s keeps delivering value with app-only deals like “2 for $7” combos, and its fan-favorite Biggie™️ Bag, which comes with your choice of a Crispy Chicken, Jr. Cheeseburger, JBC, or a Double Stack, plus nuggs, Jr. fries, and a small drink. Prices vary by selection and location but are usually $6.

Taco Bell Luxe Cravings

Are you having a south-of-the-border craving and want some savings? Head to Taco Bell. The Mexican chain’s Luxe Cravings Boxes offer tiered value for different budgets. Select $5, $7, or $9 options packed with your choice of tacos, burritos, crunchy snacks, and a drink.

Burger King $5 Your Way

Burger King offers lots of bundles, some exclusive to its app or website. For example, the Double Cheeseburger Meal comes with a double cheeseburger and small fries for $5.99. There are also $5 options, like the breakfast meal. Get a Biscuit, Small Hash Browns, and a Small Coffee—all for $5 only in the BK® App or on bk.com. Don’t forget to check the app before ordering for other special limited-time offers.

KFC $5 Taste of KFC

If you are craving fried chicken but don’t want to spend a lot of money, KFC has your back. The Taste of KFC 2 pc. Deal includes 2 pieces of fried chicken (1 drumstick & 1 thigh) with a side of mashed potatoes, gravy, and a buttery biscuit. The shockingly low price? $4.99.