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5 Chain Restaurants With Value Menus That Actually Cost Under $6

These chain restaurants still offer full value meals for under $6.
Avatar for Leah Groth
By
April 25, 2026

Everyone is complaining that eating out has gotten so expensive over the past few years, even at fast-food places. However, there are still some chain restaurants where you can get an entire meal for under $6, if you know what to order and take advantage of meal deals. Where can you feast for just over five bucks? Here are 5 chain restaurants with value meals that actually cost under $6.

McDonald’s $5 Meal Deal

McDonald's McDouble $5 Meal Deal
McDonald's

After years of people complaining that McDonald’s was getting too expensive, the chain dropped its incredible $5 Meal Deal. It comes with a McDouble or McChicken, plus 4 McNuggets, Fries, and a drink. Or, for $1 more, get the Daily McDouble. Don’t forget to check the app, which always has lots of exclusive member-only deals and savings.

Wendy’s $6 Biggie Bag

Wendy's $6 Biggie Bag
Wendy's

Wendy’s keeps delivering value with app-only deals like “2 for $7” combos, and its fan-favorite Biggie™️ Bag, which comes with your choice of a Crispy Chicken, Jr. Cheeseburger, JBC, or a Double Stack, plus nuggs, Jr. fries, and a small drink. Prices vary by selection and location but are usually $6.

Taco Bell Luxe Cravings

taco bell luxe cravings boxes
Taco Bell

Are you having a south-of-the-border craving and want some savings? Head to Taco Bell. The Mexican chain’s Luxe Cravings Boxes offer tiered value for different budgets. Select $5, $7, or $9 options packed with your choice of tacos, burritos, crunchy snacks, and a drink.

Burger King $5 Your Way

burger king $5 your way value meal promotion
Burger King

Burger King offers lots of bundles, some exclusive to its app or website. For example, the Double Cheeseburger Meal comes with a double cheeseburger and small fries for $5.99. There are also $5 options, like the breakfast meal. Get a Biscuit, Small Hash Browns, and a Small Coffee—all for $5 only in the BK® App or on bk.com. Don’t forget to check the app before ordering for other special limited-time offers.

KFC $5 Taste of KFC

KFC

If you are craving fried chicken but don’t want to spend a lot of money, KFC has your back. The Taste of KFC 2 pc. Deal includes 2 pieces of fried chicken (1 drumstick & 1 thigh) with a side of mashed potatoes, gravy, and a buttery biscuit. The shockingly low price? $4.99.

 

Leah Groth
Leah Groth is an experienced shopping editor and journalist for Best Life and Eat This, Not That! bringing readers the best new finds, trends, and deals each week. Read more about Leah

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