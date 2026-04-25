7 Chain Restaurants With the Best Fried Chicken Legs, Say Fans

Fans say these chains serve the crispiest, juiciest fried chicken legs.

Everyone has their favorite fried chicken piece. Some people prefer white meat, so the breast is their go-to, while others enjoy holding a drumstick, aka a fried chicken leg, for the sake of convenience and also taste. Compared to white meat, the drumstick and thigh are generally juicier and tastier. Where can you get the most delicious fried chicken legs? Here are 7 chain restaurants with the best fried chicken legs, according to fans.

Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen

Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen’s signature chicken features a “crunchy southern coating” and is “fried until golden brown” after being marinated for 12 hours. The legs are a hit with fans. “Popeyes makes the best chicken,” one Redditor shared. “Totally agree! I’ve even purposefully tried other fried chicken every chance I get to see if it may outrank Popeyes. Not even close! The mix of spices, crispiness, and juiciness is unmatched. Damn it, now I want some,” agreed another.

Jollibee Chickenjoy

6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Jollibee, a Filipino chain, is known for “Chickenjoy,” a hand-breaded, famously crispy and juicy fried chicken. The chicken, especially the leg, is “tender and juicy,” is “not oversalted,” and is just delicious. “It’s fantastic. No joke. I’m very glad I don’t live near one. I would gain enough weight be able to eat at Heart Attack Grill for free,” writes a fan.

Church’s Texas Chicken

Church’s Signature Texas Chicken, including the extra-large drumsticks, is “hand-battered and breaded and fried up fresh every time,” according to the chain. Diners agree. “I like that it’s not greasy, but crisp and tasty!” one fan says. “Went to church’s the other day and I gotta say it was the best fast food fried chicken I’ve had in a long time. Better than Popeyes and KFC imo,” another added.

Bojangles

Bojangles’ fried chicken is legendary for its Cajun seasoning and bold Southern flavor, and you don’t want to skip the drumsticks. “Bojangles chicken is fabulous when it’s hot and fresh,” writes one Redditor. The only con? There aren’t enough restaurants. “Love Bojangles. Wish they had them on the west coast,” adds another.

KFC Original Recipe

KFC serves the world’s most famous fried chicken, seasoned with 11 herbs and spices and pressure-fried to a tender, crispy finish. One diner calls the bucket experience at KFC “a blast.”

Krispy Krunchy Chicken

Krispy Krunchy Chicken, an under-the-radar brand in gas stations and convenience stores, is hailed for its bold Cajun-seasoned, shatteringly crispy skin. The legs are the ultimate crowd-pleaser. “Krispy Krunchy blows everyone else away, and they’re found in gas stations,” says one Redditor.

Lee’s Famous Recipe

Lee’s Famous Recipe Chicken is honey-dipped, hand-breaded, and pressure-fried chicken, resulting in juicy meat and crispy skin. “I won’t get any other fast food chicken,” writes one diner. “The spicy, crispy, golden skin is TOTALLY worth the extra mile on the treadmill,” adds another. “Best fried chicken around!! I get it several times a week lol,” a third says.