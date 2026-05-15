4 Best “Beer-Battered” Fish Sandwiches at Restaurant Chains

Skip the basic breading for these extra crispy, flavorful sandwiches made with signature beer batters.

Beer-battered fish sandwiches are not as easy to find as breaded fish, but so worth it—the beer batter gives the fish, which is usually cod, pollock, or haddock, a perfect crispy-on-the-outside, tender on the inside texture. Light and flaky, these battered fish sandwiches are versatile and delicious. If you’re craving a really good beer-batter in particular, some restaurants have both permanent and seasonal offerings to try: Here are four of the best beer-battered fish sandwiches to add to your list.

Bar Louie Beer Battered Fish Sandwich

Bar Louie‘s Beer Battered Fish Sandwich is made with delicious crispy cod, malt vinegar aioli, and house slaw. “I ordered off the $10 lunch specials and got the crispy battered fish sandwich with a caesar salad. My sandwich was yummy! Thick and crispy fried fish with the veggies and sauce to balance it out, but it still wasn’t too heavy,” one fan shared.

Carl’s Jr. Redhook® Beer-Battered Fish Sandwich

The Redhook® Beer-Battered Fish Sandwich at Carl’s Jr. contains a fish fillet with shredded lettuce and creamy tartar sauce, served on a toasted bun. Watch out for special deals around Lent! “2 for $7 in San Diego area, which is the best fast food deal around here. Happy to get my annual Redhook Beer-Battered Fish fix satisfied,” one Redditor said.

Roy Rogers Beer Battered Cod Sandwich

Roy Rogers serves a seasonal Beer Battered Cod Sandwich, featuring a crispy Yuengling® beer-battered cod filet topped with yellow American cheese and tangy tartar sauce, all served on a Kaiser bun. The chain also has a seasonal Beer Battered Cod Platter, which includes two full-sized pieces of fish, tartar sauce, and a side of fries with an option to upgrade to a side of hushpuppies for $0.99.

Smashburger Beer Battered Pacific Cod Sandwich

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Smashburger has a fan-favorite seasonal Beer Battered Pacific Cod Sandwich usually released around Lent. This sandwich contains wild-caught Pacific Cod lightly dipped in a signature batter, served with American cheese, lettuce, tomato and creamy tartar sauce. “I had the one, it was delicious!! Fresh, hot and crunchy fish…yum!” one fan said.