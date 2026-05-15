5 Best “Butcher-Cut” Filets at Restaurant Chains

Enjoy tender, hand-carved steaks from chains that feature in-house butchers.

Many steakhouses and restaurant chains have in-house butchers who hand-cut every steak to perfection, and not just the upscale eateries. Having a professional in the back, hand-carving steaks on the premises is ideal for several reasons; not least that it allows for fresher quality control and the ability to offer diners specialized cuts. If you’re planning a steak dinner and want only the best butcher-cut filet, here are five restaurants with superior steaks.

Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse and Wine Bar

Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse and Wine Bar makes sure to hand-cut every Filet Mignon for absolute perfection every time. “There’s a reason our buttery, fork-tender Filet Mignon is the most popular steak on our menu,” the chain says. “After a flavor-sealing aging process, each tenderloin that’s delivered to our kitchen is carefully inspected and expertly hand-cut by our chefs to make sure you’re getting the most optimal piece in tenderness and flavor. It’s then seasoned with our signature salt-and-pepper blend and broiled at 1600 degrees (no more, no less) to your desired temperature.”

The Capital Grille

The Capital Grille has a beautiful hand-carved Filet Mignon, delicately finished with tallow butter and fleur de sel. “If you have been a guest at The Capital Grille, you already know the attention we give our premium steaks — how each is hand cut by our in-house butcher and dry aged for 18 – 24 days,” the restaurant says.

Eddie V’s

The 8 oz Center Cut Filet Mignon at Eddie V’s is hand-carved in house and prepared to order. The 18 oz USDA Prime Bone-In New York Strip and 22 oz and USDA Prime Bone-In Ribeye are also hand-carved in house to perfection. “We had their salad with greens and mushrooms… and of course their Filet Mignon accompanied by their exquisite baked potato with caviar. Really, it’s better than you can expect!!” one diner shared.

Texas Roadhouse

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Texas Roadhouse has in-house butchers carving its famous steaks, including the Dallas Filet. The Filet Medallions are also excellent. “Their filet medallions with peppercorn sauce is my go-to most of the time,” one diner said.

LongHorn Steakhouse

The steaks at LongHorn Steakhouse are always fresh, never frozen, and custom-trimmed. The

Flo’s Filet is an iconic steak dating back to when the restaurant first launched in 1981, made with a tender center-cut filet coated with signature Grill Seasoning and seared to lock in the classic buttery flavor. “Making our famous, expertly crafted steaks starts with picking quality cuts and ends where most good things do: on the grill,” the restaurant says.