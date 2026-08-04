5 Chain Restaurants With the Best Egg Rolls, According to Chefs

Chefs recommend these chain restaurants for crispy, flavorful egg rolls.

Whether they’re filled with savory pork, spicy chicken, or fresh vegetables, egg rolls remain one of the most popular appetizers at Asian-inspired and fusion restaurants. The best versions strike the perfect balance between a crispy, golden wrapper and a flavorful filling, with dipping sauces that complement every bite. Eat This, Not That! asked Eva Filer, home chef, recipe developer, and food blogger at My Rad Kitchen, to name the chain restaurants serving the best egg rolls. Here are her top five picks.

Pei Wei

Known for its fast-casual Asian fare, Pei Wei offers a lineup of shareable appetizers that are just as popular as its entrées. Its Pork Egg Rolls stand out for their crisp exterior, hearty filling, and classic flavors. “Pei Wei Pork Egg Rolls are hand-rolled and filled with seasoned pork, cabbage, black mushrooms, carrots, and scallions before being fried until golden and crispy,” says Filer. “Served with a sweet chili dipping sauce, they deliver a flavorful combination of crunchy texture and savory filling that makes them a standout appetizer on the menu.”

P.F. Chang’s

P.F. Chang’s has built a reputation for elevated takes on Asian-inspired dishes, and its appetizers are no exception. The restaurant’s Pork Egg Rolls remain a customer favorite thanks to their crispy texture and savory filling. “P.F. Chang’s Pork Egg Rolls feature a crispy golden wrapper filled with seasoned pork and julienned vegetables, creating a satisfying balance of crunchy texture and savory flavor,” Filer explains. “Served with a sweet and tangy honey mustard dipping sauce, they’re a standout appetizer at one of the country’s best-known Asian restaurant chains.”

The Cheesecake Factory

While The Cheesecake Factory is famous for its extensive menu, a handful of appetizers have developed a loyal following over the years. Its Avocado Eggrolls offer a fresh, California-inspired take on the classic starter. “The Cheesecake Factory’s Avocado Eggrolls put a fresh spin on the classic appetizer by wrapping avocado, sun-dried tomato, red onion, and cilantro in a crispy shell before serving them with a flavorful tamarind-cashew dipping sauce,” Filer says. “Their unique combination of creamy, crunchy, sweet, and savory flavors has made them one of the restaurant’s most recognizable and popular starters.”

Bonefish Grill

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Bonefish Grill is best known for its seafood, but its appetizer menu also features creative twists on familiar favorites. The Blackened Chicken Egg Rolls deliver bold seasoning and plenty of crunch in every bite. According to Filer, “Bonefish Grill Blackened Chicken Egg Rolls put a bold twist on the classic appetizer with a crispy, lightly fried wrapper filled with flavorful blackened chicken.” She says they are “served with tangy mustard and Thai chili dipping sauces, they deliver a balance of smoky, savory, and slightly sweet flavors that make them a standout starter.”

Kona Grill

Kona Grill blends Asian, American, and island-inspired flavors across its menu, including a selection of signature starters. Its Avocado Egg Rolls put a fresh spin on the traditional appetizer with creamy avocado and a crisp, golden wrapper.

“Kona Grill Avocado Egg Rolls feature fresh avocado, sun-dried tomatoes, red onion, and cilantro wrapped in a crispy shell and served with a sweet and spicy tamarind dipping sauce,” says Filer. “The combination of creamy avocado, crunchy texture, and bold flavors makes this signature appetizer a standout choice for anyone looking for a creative twist on a classic egg roll.”