These frozen custard brands earn rave reviews for their rich, creamy texture and flavor.

If you appreciate an ultra-rich, creamy, and cool dessert, always order frozen custard. The main difference between frozen custard and ice cream is their egg yolk content, air volume, and serving temperature. To be considered frozen custard, it must contain at least 1.4% pasteurized egg yolk solids and 10% milkfat. Where can you get the best? Here are the 5 best frozen custard brands, according to shoppers.

Culver’s

Culver’s uses real dairy, farm-fresh milk, cream, skim milk, sugar, corn syrup, and egg yolk to achieve its signature dense, smooth, and rich custard texture. “Think of Frozen Custard as the most premium dessert you’ve ever tasted. Luscious and creamy with farm fresh dairy, it contains less air so it’s denser and richer than ordinary ice cream. And because it’s served at a temperature that won’t freeze your taste buds, you actually experience the flavor longer,” the brand states on its website. “We only use real dairy from American family farms, with relationships that go back over 30 years. We slow-turn our Frozen Custard in small batches all day long. That’s why any time you stop in you know you’re getting the freshest Frozen Custard possible, when it’s at its very best.”

Freddy’s Frozen Custard

Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers’ fresh, churned-daily frozen custard in take-home pints and quarts. “At Freddy’s, rich creamy frozen custard treats are often what entice first-time visitors and keep guests coming back year after year. To delight the palates of patrons across the country, the velvety decadence of this dish is achieved by the perfect combination and processing of frozen custard ingredients,” they say, revealing that all custards are made with milk, egg yolks,s and sugar.

Tillamook

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Tillamook’s super premium creamy custard is another shopper favorite. “Where to even begin? Creamy, custardy, rich, velvety, pure and vibrant vanilla. I can only find this at 2 grocery stores near me. The standard vanilla is a no-go. Their cherry is pretty good! But this. This is like soft serve custard in a container,” says a Redditor.

Ritter’s Frozen Custard

Ritter’s Frozen Custard is ultra smooth and rich, available in core flavors like vanilla, chocolate, or cookies-n-cream. It is made fresh all day with dairy and pasteurized egg yolks for a dense, smooth texture.

Kopp’s Frozen Custard

Kopp’s Frozen Custard’s famous Midwest custard pints are another shopper pick. “Best Custard hands down,” a Redditor says. “I primarily only go for the custard. Tiramisu is second to none,” another adds. “Best custard in the land. Especially the cookie dough flavor, omg,” says a third. “I’m an ice cream fan (atic) and love nearly every flavor they sell. They are true artisans!” another adds.