These pizza chains still offer all-you-can-eat buffets packed with pies and sides.

If you are someone who loves both pizza and variety, a pizza buffet is basically heaven. I remember going to the Pizza Hut buffet as a kid, and sampling every different variety of pizza offered: Cheese, meat lover, pepperoni, and Hawaiian. I would also leave room on my plate for salad, breadsticks, and of course, some type of dessert. Since COVID, it’s become increasingly difficult to find a good pizza buffet, but they do still exist. Here are 5 pizza chains that still have a pizza buffet, according to diners.

Cicis Pizza

Cicis Pizza is a classic favorite. The chain allows you to eat every kind of pizza you want in one sitting, plus sides, pastas, salad, and more. The cheap and kid-friendly eatery has a cult following that frequents the chain. “I friggen love CiCis, I go and pigout and just eat way to much pizza,” a Redditor exclaims.

Pizza Ranch

Pizza Ranch is a legendary Midwest buffet favorite with more than just slices of pizza. Diners love the fresh fried chicken, dessert pizza, and salads. “God, I miss pizza ranch. Pizza, fried chicken, salad bar, best soft serve. Cheap,” writes a Redditor. “I love the Pizza Ranch buffet. It’s the bomb. They’ve got a chill dining area, Wild Western theme with tables and booths and cozy lighting. They’ve got a sick buffet, they’ve got a big a** salad bar. They’ve got a skillet crust pizza that will blow your b**ls off. I stack my plate with pepperoni pizza, garlic pizza, cheesy bread sticks, potato wedges, fried chicken, mashed potatoes and gravy, corn, cookies, ice cream. I’ll make a root beer float to top it all off,” says another.

Pizza Hut

Pizza Hut has one of the most legendary all-you-can-eat pizza experiences, and now you can experience it like it’s the 1980s with the Pizza Hut Classic locations. The Pizza Hut website maintains that the buffets offer all-you-can-eat “Original Stuffed Crust®, breadsticks, wings, and more. The biggest complaint about it? Redditors wish more locations offered one.

Shakey’s Pizza Parlor

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You might not know this, but Shakey’s was the first pizza franchise in the United States, opening in Sacramento, California, in 1954. The hot lunch buffet has always been iconic. Now, according to Shakey’s website, only “more than 60” remain. “They were quite the thing in their 80s heyday,” one Redditor recalls. “There’s a Shakey’s near us. They sometimes give coupons to the schools in our district. Occasionally my son gets one, and we end up going maybe once or twice a year. He says he doesn’t even care about the pizza, he just likes the arcade and that the soda fountain has Mountain Dew,” another says.

Godfather’s Pizza

Another famously delicious hot lunch buffet spread is at Godfather’s Pizza. There were 1,000 restaurants at its peak, but by 2021, only 445 remained open. “There was a Godfathers in town when I was growing up. My parents absolutely adored it, they insisted on Hawaiian. I think there’s still a few left around here,” one Redditor writes.