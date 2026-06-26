5 Chain Restaurants With the Best Fish Fry Dinners, According to Chefs

Chefs highlight chain restaurants serving crispy fish fry dinners and classic sides.

Fish fry dinners are a classic American comfort-food meal built around battered or breaded fried fish and typically served with a set of traditional sides like French fries, coleslaw, hush puppies and mac and cheese. While they’re especially popular in the Midwest and coastal regions, many national and regional chains have put their own spin on the dish, offering everything from beer-battered cod to Southern-style catfish. For diners looking for a hearty, satisfying seafood option that feels both nostalgic and filling, fish fry dinners remain a go-to choice on many restaurant menus. From casual family-style spots to well-known sit-down chains, these meals continue to deliver crispy fish, simple sides, and plenty of comfort-food appeal, according to Therese Buchanan, home chef, food blogger & recipe developer at Tessie’s Table.

Culver’s

Fans might love Culver’s for its fresh, high-quality burgers, but the chain also delivers a tasty North Atlantic cod meal that Buchanan enjoys. “The North Atlantic cod is hand-battered and fried until crisp,” she says. “It comes with classic sides and delivers the type of fish fry many people look for on Fridays.”

Cracker Barrel

Cracker Barrel brings its signature Southern-style comfort approach to the fish fry, serving hand-dipped fish alongside generous homestyle sides. “The fish fry dinner features hand-dipped fish with a crunchy coating and generous portions,” Buchanan explains. “It pairs naturally with the restaurant’s Southern-style sides.”

Red Lobster

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While best known for its broader seafood menu, Red Lobster delivers a fish fry that highlights flaky white fish with a consistently crisp, well-seasoned coating. Red Lobster’s fish fry features flaky white fish with a crisp coating that holds up well throughout the meal. The fish stays tender inside, and the seafood-focused menu makes it a natural choice for this category.

Long John Silver’s

Long John Silver’s has long been built around fried seafood, and its fish fry reflects that focus with light, crunchy batter and hearty portions. “The fish fry at Long John Silver’s leans into a very specific, consistent style of fried seafood that’s hard to find elsewhere in fast food,” says Buchanan. “The fish has a light, crunchy batter, and the portions are generous enough to make it feel like a full meal rather than a snack.”

Golden Corral

At Golden Corral’s buffet, fried fish is a steady staple that diners can pair with a wide variety of classic comfort-food sides. “The fish is typically lightly battered, fried until crisp, and replenished regularly, so guests often find it fresh enough to enjoy without feeling heavy or greasy when it’s at its best,” Buchanan explains. “Value plays a major role too–Golden Corral is known for offering all-you-can-eat pricing, so fish fry fans can go back for seconds without extra cost, which is especially appealing for families or larger appetites.”