6 Chain Restaurants With the Best Fried Shrimp Baskets and Cocktail Sauce

Enjoy crispy fried shrimp and tangy cocktail sauce at Red Lobster and more.

Cocktail sauce is a staple condiment with any seafood dish, and especially pairs well with crispy fried shrimp. This classic sauce is usually made from a base of ketchup and horseradish, with additions like Worcestershire, lemon, and hot sauce (depending on whether it’s a spicy variety or not). If you’re craving this tasty seafood combo, the following spots are worth a visit. Here are six chain restaurants serving delicious fried shrimp baskets with traditional cocktail sauce.

Red Lobster

Red Lobster serves cocktail sauce with dishes like Walt’s Favorite Shrimp: Hand-breaded, butterflied and lightly fried, served with cocktail sauce and choice of one side. The Parrot Isle Coconut Shrimp is served with Pina Colada sauce, but guests can choose sauces to add on their meals by request.

Shrimp Basket

The hand-breaded shrimp baskets at the Shrimp Basket chain are all served with southern slaw, two hushpuppies, a corn fritter, and french fries. Shrimp-lovers can choose from the Gulf Popcorn Shrimp Basket, Gulf Tail-on Shrimp Basket, or Coconut Shrimp Basket, and ask for a side of cocktail sauce. The Raw Gulf Oysters plate is also served with house-made cocktail sauce, horseradish, fresh lemon, and saltine crackers.

Joe’s Crab Shack

Joe’s Crab Shack has house-made cocktail sauce for guests to enjoy with menu items such as the Shrimp & Fish combo (crispy fried shrimp and fish fillet with fries, coleslaw and hushpuppies). “The food was on point. It was cooked to perfection, seasoned great, and my drink was just the way I liked it,” one diner shared.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

McCormick and Schmick’s

The Buttermilk Fried Shrimp at McCormick and Schmick’s is a popular lunch item, breaded with cracker meal crumbs and served with seasoned fries, coleslaw, and horseradish cocktail sauce. There’s also a Jumbo Shrimp Cocktail on the dinner menu served with horseradish cocktail and lemon for those who want a lighter bite. Hungry diners who want a little of everything can try the Broiled Seafood Platter.

The Kickin’ Crab

The Kickin’ Crab has lots of tasty shrimp options, like the Fried Shrimp n’ Fries. This meal contains six pieces of crispy fried jumbo shrimp and Cajun fries served with cocktail sauce. The Popcorn Shrimp n’ Fries is another delicious choice also served with cocktail sauce. Want to mix it up? Try the Fried Calamari.

The Boiling Crab

The Fried Shrimp Basket at The Boiling Crab comes with the choice of several condiments, including Garlic Butter, Ketchup Mayo, Mayo, G’s Sea-Sauce, BBQ, Ranch, Tartar, and of course, Cocktail). Each selection is made to order, hand-tossed in homemade batter and fried to perfection, and served with fries.