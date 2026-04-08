5 Chain Restaurants With the Best Fried Fish and Shrimp Combo Baskets

These popular chains serve crispy seafood platters loaded with sides like hushpuppies and fries

Many beachside shacks offer some version of a shrimp and fish basket, but luckily you don’t have to be coastal to enjoy this ultimate seafood combo. Many chain restaurants offer good shrimp and fish platters loaded with sides for a hearty, delicious meal that always hits the spot. If you’re looking for a spot that offers both popular seafood items in one fish, here are five restaurants serving up perfectly crispy, crunchy, fried fish and shrimp you will order on repeat.

Shrimp Baket

The Signature Hand-Breaded Baskets at Shrimp Basket all come with southern slaw, two hushpuppies, corn fritter, and french fries. Diners can opt for the “Pick 2 Combo”, which is two full portions of gulf shrimp, chicken, flounder or catfish. There’s also the Seafood Basket for those who really want to go big or go home: Gulf tail-on shrimp, gulf popcorn shrimp, oysters, flounder, and stuffed crab.

Captain D’s

The new Crispy Crunchy Shrimp & Fish Meal at Captain D’s is well worth checking out. Each platter contains four all-new Butterfly Shrimp coated in a unique blend of crunchy pastry flakes and a piece of Batter Dipped Fish, served with your choice of classic side and hush puppies. The Popcorn Shrimp & Fish Meal also ticks all the boxes.

Joe’s Crab Shack

Joe’s Crab Shack has a great Shrimp & Fish basket, containing crispy fried shrimp and fish fillet with fries, coleslaw and hushpuppies. Seafood fans will also love the Shrimp & Seafood Ensemble (fried shrimp, coconut shrimp, popcorn shrimp, and fish fillets, with fries, coleslaw and hushpuppies).6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Legal Sea Food

The Crispy Fried Fisherman’s Platter at Legal Sea Foods contains shrimp, scallops, local whitefish, calamari, and onion strings for the ultimate seafood sampler. This combo comes traditional New England style or cajun, served with french fries and coleslaw for a hearty meal. There’s also a delicious Crab Cake & Shrimp dish on the Legal Classics menu.

Long John Silver’s

Long John Silver’s diners can add fried shrimp as a side to any meal, but there’s also a great Fish & Shrimp Platter with everything included: Two pieces of hand-battered fried Alaska pollock and six pieces of crispy battered shrimp. Each meal comes with two individual-sized sides and two hushpuppies.