6 Best Fried Shrimp Baskets at National Chains, According to Chefs

A chef names the top six fried shrimp baskets to order at national chain restaurants.

There’s something undeniably irresistible about fried shrimp. A beloved seafood staple for decades, it’s a versatile, crowd-pleasing favorite. The appeal is simple: the perfect balance of textures—crunchy and savory on the outside, tender and juicy on the inside. “A great fried shrimp basket starts with fresh shrimp that are lightly breaded and fried to golden perfection,” says Dennis Littley, Chef and Culinary Expert at Ask Chef Dennis. “Paired with a flavorful dipping sauce and served alongside crispy fries or sides, it becomes a dish that’s both satisfying and full of flavor.”To uncover the ultimate fried shrimp experience, Chef Dennis shares his top six picks at national chain restaurants.

Red Lobster

Red Lobster is the place to go for seafood lovers. It’s affordable, has generous portions and has the best fried shrimp, according to Chef Dennis. “Red Lobster is known for seafood, and their fried shrimp basket delivers crispy golden shrimp with great flavor,” he says. “The pairing with classic sides makes it a dependable seafood option.”

Long John Silver’s

Long John Silver’s is known for its fried fish, shrimp, and seafood platters, which set it apart from other fast-food chains. Fans love the signature batter and golden fry that create a crispy, flavorful crust. “Long John Silver’s focuses on crispy fried seafood, and their shrimp basket is no exception,” says Chef Dennis. “The light, crunchy coating and tender shrimp create a satisfying contrast in every bite.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Captain D’s

Captain D’s is reliable, tasty, and convenient, offering a mix of fried and grilled seafood with classic sides in a family-friendly, affordable setting. “Captain D’s offers a classic fried shrimp basket with golden breaded shrimp and traditional sides,” explains Chef Dennis. “The flavors are simple, comforting and consistently satisfying.”

Culver’s

Culver’s has a loyal following for its comfort food, quality ingredients, and a friendly Midwestern vibe. “Culver’s serves butterfly fried shrimp with a crispy coating and tender interior that highlights the quality of the seafood,” says Chef Dennis. “The basket is well balanced and delivers a fresh, satisfying flavor.

Bubba Gump Shrimp Co.

Inspired by the movie “Forrest Gump,” Bubba Gump Shrimp Co. blends fun, themed dining with approachable seafood dishes, creating a memorable experience beyond just the food. “Bubba Gump leans into bold seafood flavors with fried shrimp that are crispy and well seasoned,” says Chef Dennis. “Their Shrimper’s Heaven basket offers a trio of different variations of how to fry shrimp, all of which are delicious.”

Joe’s Crab Shack

Joe’s Crab Shack has a fun, festive atmosphere, serving hearty seafood and shareable meals that turn dining into an event.”Joe’s Crab Shack serves crispy, fried shrimp with a crunchy coating and plenty of flavor,” says Chef Dennis. “The combination of crispy shrimp and classic sides makes it a satisfying casual seafood option.”