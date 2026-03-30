9 Chain Restaurants Serving the Best Fried Shrimp Platters With Hushpuppies

Enjoy crispy seafood and savory cornmeal dippers at Red Lobster, Cracker Barrel, and more.

Shrimp and hushpuppies are the perfect combination, common especially in the South where hushpuppies are a common side in seafood dishes. Made from seasoned cornmeal batter, these savory little balls are delicious when paired with juicy, breaded or battered fried shrimp. If you’re craving this seafood shack special, there are plenty of restaurants that will hit the spot. Here are nine chain restaurants serving the best crispy shrimp and savory, deep-fried hush puppies.

Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux

Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux has a delicious Fried Jumbo Shrimp platter on the menu, made from hand-battered jumbo shrimp served with seasoned waffle fries and hush puppies. There’s also a Louisiana Platter for those who want to mix it up a little: Hand-battered jumbo shrimp and catfish served with crawfish étouffée, seasoned waffle fries and hush puppies

Red Lobster

Red Lobster diners can get hush puppies as a side to any meal, including Walt’s Favorite Shrimp and the Admiral’s Feast: Walt’s Favorite Shrimp, wild-caught flounder, clam strips and bay scallops, all crisped to a golden-brown. Served with cocktail and tartar sauces and your choice of two sides.

Rockfish Seafood & Grill

Rockfish Seafood & Grill has a Shrimp Platter consisting of nine large shrimp hand breaded with seasoned panko and deep fried, and served with crispy french fries, apple cider slaw, and jalapeno hush puppies. Want more hush puppies? Order them la carte, served with homemade remoulade dressing.

Shrimp Basket

Shrimp Basket has generous hand-breaded seafood baskets containing your choice of protein (like Gulf Popcorn Shrimp and Coconut Shrimp) served with southern slaw, two hushpuppies, corn fritter, and french fries. For those who prefer a lighter option, the Grilled Platter contains gulf shrimp, catfish or flounder, served with slaw, two hushpuppies, one corn fritter, and two sides

Joe’s Crab Shack

Joe’s Crab Shack has a huge variety of fish and shrimp options on the menu, served with delicious made-from-scratch hush puppies. The Shrimp & Fish platter contains crispy fried shrimp and fish fillet with fries, coleslaw and hushpuppies, perfect for sharing or just one hungry customer to enjoy.

Bubba Gump Shrimp Co.

Bubba Gump Shrimp Co. is home to the famous “Hush Pups”, a spin on hush puppies made with actual seafood. These savory sides go well with pretty much any menu item, and are part of the Run Across America Sampler: Fried Shrimp, Seafood Hush Pups, Chicken Tenders, Queso Dip, Tortilla Chips, and Dipping Sauces.

Long John Silver’s

Long John Silver’s has several shrimp/hushpuppies options, like the 8 pc Shrimp Meal which comes with your choice of two individual-sized sides and two hushpuppies. The Popcorn Shrimp Basket is another popular menu item, which also includes one individual side and two hushpuppies.

Captain D’s

Captain D’s Crispy Crunchy Shrimp & Fish Meal Deal is a must-have menu item: Four all-new Butterfly Shrimp coated in a unique blend of crunchy pastry flakes and a piece of Batter Dipped Fish. Served with your choice of classic side and hush puppies.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Cracker Barrel

Cracker Barrel has Hushpuppy Dippers on the menu: Golden, crispy fried cornmeal hushpuppy dippers served with a signature country comeback sauce. Enjoy it a la carte or as part of the Country Fried Shrimp plate: Crispy buttermilk-breaded shrimp and hushpuppies served over fries, served with two or three classic sides and buttermilk biscuits or corn muffins.