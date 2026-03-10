5 Chain Restaurants Serving the Best Fried Shrimp Platters Under $20

Enjoy crispy seafood at Cheddar's, Red Lobster, and more for under $20.

Seafood—like shrimp—is generally an expensive option at most restaurants, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t some amazing deals to be found at your favorite spot. Many chains offer competitive pricing on delicious shrimp meals and appetizers, serving up impressive platters of crunchy on the outside, tender on the inside shrimp with sauces and sides. If you want to indulge in this shellfish classic without spending an arm and a leg, these restaurants have you covered. Here are five chain restaurants serving the most delicious shrimp platters for under $20.

Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen

Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen has a delicious Beer-Battered Shrimp Platter for $15.49: Each order contains eight pieces of huge crispy beer-battered shrimp, served with cocktail sauce and two sides of your choice. Guests can also enjoy the $9.49 Buffalo Beer-Battered Shrimp: Six large, crispy shrimp topped with homemade buffalo sauce and served with homemade ranch.

Long John Silver’s

The Fish & Shrimp Platter at Long John Silver’s is $15.29 and perfect for those looking for a hearty, filling option. Each platter contains two pieces of Alaska pollock and six pieces of crispy battered shrimp, served with two individual-sized sides and two hushpuppies. Those who want shrimp and only shrimp can choose the Popcorn Shrimp Basket or the 15 pc Battered Shrimp Share.

Red Lobster

Red Lobster fans are spoiled for choice when it comes to good shrimp options, like the Parrot Isle Coconut Shrimp ($18.49): This hand-breaded jumbo coconut shrimp is served with piña colada sauce and choice of one side. Walt’s Favorite Shrimp ($17.49) is another popular choice of hand-breaded, butterflied and lightly fried shrimp served with cocktail sauce and also the choice of one side.

Captain D’s

Captain D's has some of the best value for money options with delicious big seafood platters: The 20 Piece Butterfly Shrimp Meal is just $11.99 and contains 20 pieces of crispy Butterfly Shrimp served with your choice of two sides and two Hush Puppies. There's also options like the Popcorn Shrimp & Fish Meal for $9.99, consisting of two Batter Dipped Fish fillets served Popcorn Shrimp, hush puppies, and your choice of two classic sides.

Cracker Barrel

Cracker Barrel diners can indulge in the Country Fried Shrimp for $15.99, a hearty platter of crispy buttermilk-breaded shrimp and hushpuppies with fries and three classic sides, plus buttermilk biscuits or corn muffins. “Country fried shrimp with french fries and hush puppies plus my sides were fried okra, dumplings, and hash brown casserole. Absolutely love the buttermilk breading on the shrimp! These are my three favorite sides from Cracker Barrel and I ordered extra so I could take some home!” one diner said.