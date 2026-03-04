6 Chain Restaurants With Bigger Fried Shrimp Baskets Than Any Other Chain

These chains serve massive fried shrimp baskets.

Fried shrimp is a popular appetizer that can easily double as a full meal when you include sides like fries and coleslaw, and perfect for sharing at the table. Crunchy on the outside and tender on the inside, shrimp is versatile and goes well with any dip you can think of. If you’re craving this dish but want a huge portion, many chains offer baskets of seafood that will hit the spot. Here are six chain restaurants with huge shrimp baskets big enough for sharing.

Shrimp Basket

The Shrimp Basket chain offers signature hand-breaded shrimp baskets that are the real deal, served with southern slaw, two hushpuppies, corn fritter, and french fries. The Seafood Basket is a must-have, containing gulf tail-on shrimp, gulf popcorn shrimp, oysters, flounder, and stuffed crab. There’s also a Gulf Tail-on Shrimp Basket and Gulf Popcorn Shrimp Basket, plus all-you-=can-eat shrimp at some locations.

Bubba Gump Shrimp Co.

Bubba Gump Shrimp Co. has a large selection of shrimp options for hungry diners, like the Shrimper’s Net Catch, a half-pound or pound of Peel ‘n’ Eat Shrimp steamed in Beer. “The food was great and the portions & price was good. Food was delicious. We went there twice in one day,” one diner shared.

Red Lobster

Red Lobster has generous portions of Walt’s Favorite Shrimp, Popcorn Shrimp, and the Parrot Isle Coconut Shrimp Appetizer (hand-breaded jumbo coconut shrimp served with piña colada sauce), and more. The Crispy Dragon Shrimp is perfect for those who like more heat: Crispy shrimp tossed in a sweet, mildly spicy chili sauce.

Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen

Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen has a delicious Beer-Battered Shrimp Platter that makes an ideal hearty appetizer: Eight large, crispy beer-battered shrimp served with cocktail sauce, and served with two sides. The Beer-Battered Fish & Shrimp Platter is also excellent, containing tree pieces of beer-battered white fish and four large, crispy beer-battered shrimp served with tartar and cocktail sauce.

Long John Silver’s

Long John Silver’s has a Popcorn Shrimp Basket served with one individual side and two hushpuppies, and a fan-favorite 6 pc Shrimp Basket: Six shrimp, hand-battered in Long John Silver’s signature batter and fried to perfection, paired with your choice of one individual side and two hushpuppies. The 15 pc Battered Shrimp Share is another appetizer perfect for sharing (or meal for one!).

Captain D’s

Captain D’s has several delicious shrimp options on the menu, like the Ultimate Seafood Platter with Crispy Crunchy Shrimp: Four Crispy Crunchy Shrimp, two Batter Dipped Fish fillets, Popcorn Shrimp, and two Stuffed Crab Shells, served with your choice of two classic sides and hush puppies. The Popcorn Shrimp basket is another popular menu item on both the regular and kids menu.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e