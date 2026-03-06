5 Chain Restaurants With the Best Fried Fish and Slaw

These chains nail fried fish with fresh slaw.

Fried fish and slaw go perfectly together, whether on a fish taco or a delicious seafood platter. This simple dish feels indulgent but is actually quite light, depending on the fish batter and the creaminess of the slaw, and is also impressively packed with protein thanks to the (usually white) fish. So which restaurants have this classic combo down to perfection? Here are five chain restaurants with the best fried fish and slaw on the menu.

California Fish Grill

West Coast seafood chain California Fish Grill serves up a delicious “kaleslaw” with its many fried fish dishes. “The Kale Miso Slaw was a standout: a modern twist with chopped kale and cabbage tossed in a super flavorful dressing that gave a nice fresh crunch,” one diner shared. “The fillets were not oily and the batter was light. The chips that it comes with are also fresh out of the fryer and very crispy,” another said.

Culver’s

Culver’s diners are rightfully obsessed with seafood items like the North Atlantic Cod Dinner, which comes with the choice of two classic sides including creamy coleslaw made fresh everyday with cabbage and carrots. The chain also has a limited time-only Northwoods Walleye Dinner (mild, tender hand battered and golden fried Canadian Northwoods Walleye) and Northwoods Walleye Sandwich.

Ocean Prime

The Fried Fish Sandwich at Ocean Prime is made with Jalapeno Cabbage Slaw and Tartar Sauce on toasted brioche. “Came in for lunch and had the best Fish Sandwich of my life!” one diner raved. “I’d sell my soul for this Fish Sandwich! I got French Onion soup with it and it was Amazing as well but Fish Sandwich stole the show!”

Captain D’s

As with any self-respecting seafood chain, the fried fish options at Captain D’s usually come with the choice of a side or two including coleslaw. The slaw is made from fresh cabbage combined with Captain D’s own signature sweet slaw dressing with a delicate blend of sweet and savory flavors. “I traded the French fries for a double order of coleslaw,” one fan said.

Shrimp Basket

The Shrimp Basket chain has a delicious Catfish Basket on the menu, served with southern slaw, two hushpuppies, corn fritter, and french fries. There's also a Flounder Basket, and those who want more can opt for the Seafood Basket: Gulf tail-on shrimp, gulf popcorn shrimp, oysters, flounder, and stuffed crab.