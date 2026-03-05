5 Chain Restaurants With the Best Fried Fish and Hush Puppies

These chains serve crispy fried fish and classic hush puppies.

Fried fish and hush puppies is a Southern fish fry classic combo popular in many seafood restaurants, especially ones that serve up more traditional battered and deep-fried options. The savory cornmeal nuggets are the ideal complement to crispy-on-the-outside, flaky-on-the-inside cod, catfish, pollock and more. If you want fried fish and hush puppies that taste amazing, here are five chain restaurants that get it right every time.

Captain D’s

Hush puppies are a standard meal addition at Captain D’s, and diners can also order them as a side dish. The Supreme Sampler platter contains two pieces of batter-dipped Fish, two Chicken Tenders, and six Butterfly Shrimp, served with two sides and Hush Puppies. “Our famous golden brown hush puppies are made from a batter that’s freshly prepared and hand scooped with care,” the chain says about these fan-favorite sides.

Long John Silver’s

Long John Silver's also serves up delicious hush puppies with meals such as the Popcorn Shrimp Basket and Fish & Shrimp Platter (two pieces of fried Alaska pollock, crispy battered shrimp, two sides and two hushpuppies). "They're having cornmeal-battered, deep-fried dreams," the chain says. "Legend has it that hushpuppies were first created as a clever way to quiet barking dogs during fish fries and outdoor gatherings."

Shrimp Basket

The Signature Hand-Breaded Baskets at Shrimp Basket all come with southern slaw, two hush puppies, one corn fritter, and french fries. “My mom and I split the boom boom shrimp, the white fish (cajun), with slaw, fried okra, hush puppies, and a corn fritter. I’ve been to The Shrimp Basket several times but this meal was phenomenal. Definitely enough to split,” one diner said.

Joe’s Crab Shack

The Fish & Chips at Joe’s Crab Shack is served with coleslaw and hushpuppies, as is the Shrimp & Fish plate and Crispy Fried shrimp plate. The Shrimp & Seafood Ensemble is great for sharing: Crispy fried shrimp, coconut shrimp, popcorn shrimp, fish fillet, with fries, coleslaw, and hushpuppies

Bubba Gump Shrimp Co

The “Hush Pups” at Bubba Gump Shrimp Co. are made with actual seafood and have a distinctly different flavor to regular hush puppies. Menu options like Forrest’s Seafood Feast are perfect for those who want a little bit of everything: Fish & Chips, Fried Shrimp, Seafood Hush Pups, Fries, Coleslaw, Tartar Sauce, Remoulade Sauce, and Cocktail Sauce.