4 Chain Restaurants with the Best Lobster, According to Chefs

Chefs reveal the national chains they trust most for fresh, tender lobster.

Ordering lobster at a chain restaurant might sound risky, but some manage to nail the balance of freshness, technique and consistency, and actually rival what you’d expect at a seafood stand in Maine.

“I am often asked where to get a good lobster, and after years of cooking, tasting and hearing from millions of home cooks about what really works, I believe a handful of chains consistently rise above the rest,” says Ryan Allen, a home chef, food content creator, recipe developer, and the founder of Slow Cooker Meals.

Good lobster doesn’t need hype; it requires respect, Allen says. To find the chains that stand out and deliver lobster that’s worthy, Eat This, Not That! asked chefs to share their go-to spots. Here are the top four chains that get it right.

The Capital Grille

The Capital Grille is an upscale chain with an inviting vibe and quality seafood. The lobster is “consistently worth ordering,” says Chef Shelley, personal chef and CEO/founder of The Personal Chef Business Academy.

“They offer it in so many forms — from chilled platters and bisque to risotto, lobster salad, and beautifully butter-poached tails,” she explains. “The quality is reliable, the preparation is thoughtful, and the service experience makes it feel like a true occasion rather than just another chain dinner, especially with their carefully curated wine list that makes pairing something delicious easy.”

Legal Sea Foods

Legal Sea Foods is dependable, high-quality and an approachable seafood chain that Allen says serves delicious lobster. He ranks it high because it’s not overly saucy.

“Only a small bit of sauce is added for enhancement,” he explains. “Eighty percent of readers who have had their steamed lobster said it was the closest they had come to a New England lobster shack.”

Eddie V’s Prime Seafood

For an unforgettable fine-dining night out, Eddie V’s Prime Seafood offers excellent lobster that’s a must-try, says Allen.

The top-tier chain has a “more luxurious lobster,” according to Allen. “It’s butter-poached instead of just boiled, and served with fancier sides,” he says. The temperature and timing are also what make it great.” He adds, “While my readers almost never agree on anything, more than 70 percent of those who wrote in mentioned Eddie V’s, because it’s where the lobster stayed tender to the final bite.”

Ocean Prime

For special occasions or when you want to treat yourself to a decadent meal, Ocean Prime is the place to go.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

“The lobster tail is always robust and well seasoned,” says Allen. “Seafood gets the same meticulous treatment as steak here. Order this to get lobster that actually seems like a meal, not just a garnish.”