6 Best Restaurant Clam Chowders, According to Diners

From Iggy’s and Gilbert’s to Ivar’s and Duke’s, diners reveal where to find the richest clam chowders.

Clam chowder is a must-have soup during the cold winter months. This popular menu item is made with clams, potatoes, and onions in a creamy stew, with different restaurants putting their own stamp on this beautiful seafood staple. Many restaurants offer clam chowder so thick, savory, and delicious customers go out of their way to visit, just for the chowder. But which ones are really worth trying? Here are six restaurants where the clam chowder is worth a trip alone.

Iggy’s Doughboys & Chowder House

The Bowl of Chowder at Iggy’s Doughboys & Chowder House in Warwick, RI, is raved about by diners. “The best New England chowder we’ve had so far. Pick up your order, find a bench and enjoy your meal by the beach watching the sunset. A great experience!” one shared.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Gilberts Chowder House

Gilberts Chowder House in Portland, ME serves up award-winning clam and seafood chowders. “I ordered a large clam chowder and was pleasantly surprised that this unassuming bowl would be waaay tastier than the award winning ones I ate in Boston!!! I could easily eat four more of these lol,” one happy diner shared.

James Hook & Co

The New England Clam Chowder at James Hook & Co in Boston, MA is outstanding, fans say. “Such a gem of a place. Some of the best clam chowder and lobster rolls I ever had in the states,” one fan shared. “We ordered the clam chowder and lobster bisque along with a couple of glasses of wine, and both soups were absolutely delicious—rich, comforting, and full of flavor,” another said.

Ivar’s Acres of Clams

The Clam Chowder at Ivar’s Acres of Clams in Seattle, WA is a must-have, diners rave. “Best clam chowder I have had in my life, it’s serious here,” one customer said. “The entire place is such a must visit, whether you live here or are just visiting, make sure you stop and get a drink, sourdough rolls and bowl of clam chowder.”

Duke’s Seafood

Duke’s Seafood is another fantastic Seattle restaurant chain serving up delicious “Champion Chowders”, like the GF Award Winning Clam Chowder. “The winner, at least for me, was the traditional New England style. It was so rich and could taste all flavours! I even had another portion of it. But, hear me out, all chowders are superb,” one fan shared.

The Capital Grille

The New England Clam Chowder at The Capital Grille is delicious, fans say. Capital Grille is a must, every time we go, we have a great experience. The soups I recommend are the Caramelized French Onion Soup and New England Clam Chowder,” one fan said.