These chain restaurants are known for oversized meals and leftovers.

There is nothing that frustrates me more than going out to eat and being served paltry portions. You know what I am talking about. Portions so small that when you look at the full plate, you know you are still going to be hungry when you are finished. Luckily, there are a handful of restaurants known for serving generous portions of food, so big that many people share them or plan on bringing home leftovers for days to come. Where can you get big meals? Here are 5 chain restaurants diners say serve the best huge portions.

The Cheesecake Factory

Ever since I was a kid, I remember going to The Cheesecake Factory for massive overflowing menu platters of delicious food. “I was there a few weeks ago and someone I was eating with ordered the chicken tenders and I kid you not- there was like 15 chicken tenders in the meal. It could have lasted me a whole week,” one person stated.

Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse definitely has the “go big or go home” mentality when it comes to food. The chain serves generous steaks and bottomless rolls that will satisfy those who arrive with an empty tummy. “I read an article that said a family take out meal of chicken strips at Texas roadhouse is $40 and you get chicken strips, salad, and I think two sides and rolls. The article said it can make several meals,” one person writes. “My husband and I can split the largest steak and it’s cheaper than 2 steaks and we each get a side and order an extra side,” another says.

Black Bear Diner

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The Black Bear Diner is also legendary for grizzly-sized comfort food. “They give you a ton of food, they make it part of their mission, as written on the paper menu, to make sure you don’t leave hungry,” writes a Redditor. “Their portions are insane!” another agrees. “Black Bear Diner typically has large portions for many of their items. For example, just the other day, I got a meatloaf dinner, you pick two sides, and also get a big cornbread muffin and soup or salad. Depending on your appetite and side choices, it could’ve stretched to 2-3 meals easily. And in my experience, if you order anything with pancakes as part of the meal, those alone will be enough to fill you up. And BB is typically pretty flexible in terms of substituting sides too. Like if something says it comes with toast, or a biscuit (which are also huge), or even fries on occasion, you can ask to sub in pancakes, or one of their other choices,” a third says.

Olive Garden

Olive Garden is the spot for never-ending soup, salad, and breadsticks. “Olive Garden, but go for a sit down meal so that you can get the soup and salad. Then box up the entirety of your entree,” one suggests. It is “so good for multiple meals, go there load up on the free breadsticks and the unlimited soup or salad that comes with the purchase of a meal and then take the meal home,” another says.

Cheddar’s

Cheddar’s is a less talked-about spot for large portion sizes. “I got like 20 tenders, huge batch of fries, rice, beans, and six croissants from Cheddar’s the other day for $30,” one person revealed. “For Cheddars specifically, the buffalo chicken wrap is awesome for multiple meals. I have no idea why but instead of one large wrap, you get two. Each one is cut in half, and one half is enough for me – so I can get 4 meals out of the one entree,” another agreed.