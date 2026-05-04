We found the five most delicious slow-roasted prime rib sandwiches at major chains.

I love a good slow-roasted prime rib sandwich. While I love prime rib, I actually prefer it sandwich-style, made with thinly sliced meat rather than huge slabs. It’s also amazing when served on a warm roll with the perfect horseradish and au jus sauce. Where can you feast on the decadent and savory sandwich? Here are the 5 best slow-roasted prime rib sandwiches at major restaurant chains.

J. Alexander’s

On the weekends, you can enjoy Prime Rib at J. Alexander’s. On weekdays, however, the French Dip sandwich, made with slow-roasted Prime Rib, is the thing to order. It is served on a premium baguette with a kick of horseradish and thinly sliced ribeye.

Hillstone and Houston’s

The French Dip sandwich at Hillstone and Houston’s has such a cult following. I have been a fan of the item for decades, made with super tender meat and served on a soft, warm bun. It is slathered in the most delicious horseradish sauce and au jus I’ve ever had, and is the ultimate must-order, especially with the chain’s trademark shoestring fries. According to a former employee, “this sandwich is cut to order from their prime rib on bread that is made in house each morning.” Others agree with my opinion. “Hillstones is the answer by a mile,” a diner writes.

BJ’s Restaurant

Hand carved dip sandwich.

The BJ’s Classic Prime Rib Dip, featuring thinly sliced, slow-roasted beef on a toasted hoagie roll served with au jus for dipping, is a top pick of our reviewer, Chris Shott. “Très authentique! The crusty, golden roll, piled with bona fide carved beef, looked like a sandwich you might find in a proper French bistro,” he explains. It tastes “Hearty and succulent. I could tell how juicy the beef was just from picking it up. The bottom of the roll had gone soft, but thankfully, it was not too soggy under the moistened meat. I appreciated the bare-bones approach to this sandwich—no cheese, no onions, no add-ons of any kind—allowing the beefy taste of the tender prime rib to stand on its own, enhanced only by dunks in that savory jus and punchy horseradish.”

Black Angus Classic French Dip

The Black Angus French Dip is a melted-jack-cheese masterpiece, according to diners. “Shaved Prime Rib, served in a toasted bun with caramelized onions, Swiss cheese and au jus. Served with your choice of side,” writes the restaurant.

Outback Steakhouse

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Outback’s French-dip-style Prime Rib Sandwich is a favorite among diners, including Schott. It is served on a toasted baguette with sliced steak, onions, mushrooms, and provolone, and accompanied by French onion au jus on the side. “Right away, I was struck by the juicy, medium-rare color of the beef. The baguette, meanwhile, looked beautifully golden brown and nicely toasted. Like the Arby’s Dipper, this one also seeped with melty white cheese. The accompanying cup of jus looked thick and chunky, a major departure from the watery dips of other chains,” he added, noting that it is “Rich and crunchy.”