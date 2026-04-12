Chain restaurants known for meatball subs with melted Swiss cheese.

If you are a fan of meatball subs but are craving a milder, creamier, and nuttier alternative to provolone, a meatball and Swiss hoagie is the way to go. While the combination isn’t for everyone, fans swear by the more distinct cheese. Where can you get the best Swiss and meatball sub? Here are 6 chain restaurants with the best meatball subs and melted Swiss.

Firehouse Subs

Firehouse Subs’ meatball subs are delicious, with Italian-seasoned meatballs served on a toasted roll. Swap out the melted provolone for Swiss, and you’ve got a great hoagie. “Firehouse subs meatball sub is one of the best I’ve ever had believe it or not,” a Redditor says. “Firehouse is a much higher quality and delicious meatball sub,” writes another.

Potbelly Sandwich Shop

Potbelly Sandwich Shop serves an oven-toasted sub with tender beef and pork meatballs, rich marinara, and Swiss cheese, if you please. The combo “is magnificent,” one says. If you prefer cheddar, “The Fireball sub on their Underground menu is awesome. Meatballs, chili, hot peppers, and cheddar,” adds another.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Primo Hoagies

Primo Hoagies’ Old World Meatball sub is legendary, made with meatballs, sharp Provolone cheese, and grated Romano. However, you can ask for Swiss instead. “Definitely not mad at it! Great size and flavor,” wrote someone in an Instagram post.

Subway

Subway’s Meatball Marinara sub is a true classic, and Swiss is a great addition to the meat-and-sauce-filled sub. “I think it is subway’s strongest sandwich, but still tastes like a guilty pleasure (I shouldn’t like this but I do),” writes a Redditor. The biggest complaint is that there aren’t enough meatballs. “If you pick subway and get a 6 inch. make sure you get it double meat. Their meatballs are kinda small and it doesn’t feel thick/juicy enough with just 4 meatballs,” another adds.

Capriotti’s

Capriotti’s Classic Meatball Sub usually comes with provolone, romano, and marinara sauce, but Swiss can be swapped. “It’s time to meet our meatballs! Handmade daily from our own recipe and available as a sub or part of a make-your-own meatball bar, they’re just as good as Grandma’s,” the brand once wrote in a Facebook post.

Dave’s Cosmic Sub

Dave’s Cosmic Sub’s Dave’s Best Meatball Ever is a crowd-pleaser with meatballs, provolone and Romano cheeses, herbs, crushed red pepper flakes, marinara sauce, and Dave’s Psychedelic Sauce. Again, if you want Swiss, just tell your sandwich chef. It is “excellent,” one Yelper exclaims. “The meatballs, cheese, toasted bread, and sauce all had a great taste. Price was under 13$ for the 8 inch sandwich and was well worth it.”