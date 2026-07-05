5 Chain Restaurants With the Best Meatloaf Dinners, According to Chefs

Chefs recommend these chain restaurants for classic meatloaf and comfort food.

Few comfort foods are as satisfying as a hearty meatloaf dinner. While homemade is hard to beat, several restaurant chains have earned loyal followings for serving thick slices of savory meatloaf with classic sides like mashed potatoes, gravy, and green beans. To find the standouts, Eat This, Not That! asked Emma Sullivan, home chef and recipe developer at DailyCookingRecipe.com, which chain restaurants she recommends when a meatloaf craving strikes.

Cracker Barrel

When it comes to traditional Southern comfort food, Sullivan says this chain remains the gold standard for meatloaf. “Cracker Barrel’s meatloaf is the one I compare everything else to,” she says. “Thick-sliced, tangy tomato glaze, served with real scratch-made sides. The mashed potatoes are buttery and actual — not instant. It tastes like something your grandmother pulled out of the oven on a Sunday, which is exactly the point.”

NORMS

For a hearty diner-style dinner with generous portions, Sullivan says NORMS’ meatloaf is worth seeking out. “NORMS’ Ultimate Meatloaf is comfort food done right. The meatloaf is moist and flavorful, then topped with brown gravy, bacon, and garlic mushrooms for even more richness. Paired with mashed potatoes and classic diner sides, it’s the satisfying meal that keeps people coming back.”

Denny’s

Denny’s is known for its delicious diner food, and while the chain only serves meatloaf seasonally, Sullivan says it’s worth the wait. “If you’re looking for an affordable meatloaf dinner any time of day, Denny’s is tough to beat,” she says. The meatloaf is served with two thick slices, brown gravy, mashed potatoes and a vegetable side — available all day, which I love.” She adds. “At this price point, it’s the most satisfying sit-down meatloaf dinner you’ll find anywhere.”

Perkins Restaurant and Bakery

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Perkins Restaurant and Bakery offers an unforgettable Savory sweet-glazed meatloaf topped with crispy onions and a rich beef gravy, and Sullivan says the chain is an underrated destination for classic comfort food, especially its hearty meatloaf plate. “The meatloaf is dense, well-seasoned, house-made brown gravy, and a generous portion,” She explains. “Finish with a slice of their fresh-baked pie and it’s a meal worth driving out of your way for.”

Black Bear Diner

For generous portions and old-fashioned diner comfort, Sullivan says Black Bear Diner serves one of the best meatloaf dinners among national chains. “Black Bear Diner leans into comfort food, and the meatloaf is exactly what you hope for,” she states. “Thick slices, rich beef gravy, creamy mashed potatoes, and vegetables on the side. The portions are generous, but more importantly, it tastes like a true diner classic.”