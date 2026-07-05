These restaurant chains serve tender roast beef with creamy mashed potatoes diners love.

I love a slow roasted beef, whether it is in the form of a roast beef sandwich, pot roast, or prime rib. What makes the savory meat even better? When it is served alongside mashed potatoes. Because the duo is so perfect, it is on the menu at a lot of restaurants. Where can you get the best beef and potatoes dinner? Here are 5 restaurant chains with the best roast beef and mashed potatoes.

Bob Evans

Bob Evans has a “fork-tender” pot roast, a nine-hour slow roast that is “delicious” per Chef Andrew Owens, a private chef in California. It is served alongside veggies are cooked to perfection and can be ordered with mashed potatoes. “This restaurant delivers a delicious roasted pot roast with carrots and onions,” he previously told ETNT. “Customers praise Bob Evans for its rich balance of flavors and comforting homey feel.” Diners agree that the meal is ” heavenly,” one Redditor says.

Cracker Barrel

The homestyle Pot Roast at Cracker Barrel is legendary, ” delish, super tender,” one person suggested. “I agree,” added another. The country-style chain slow-braises a rib roast with carrots, onions, and celery, then serves it with homestyle beef gravy alongside creamy mashed potatoes that get rave reviews.

Outback Steakhouse

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Outback’s slow-roasted prime rib is a customer favorite. “I really don’t like Outback, but I will defend their Prime Rib. Cooked medium, its wonderful,” writes a diner. Another calls it “perfection,” commenting on a Reddit post. “People may sometimes hate on Outback, but I’ve never had a bad piece of prime rib there. And their tangy tomato salad dressing is delicious (I need to find a dupe of that recipe, if anyone has something similar I’d be forever in your debt).” It pairs well with their famous mashed potatoes.

Texas Roadhouse Prime Rib

The Texas Roadhouse Ribeye prime rib is a “flavorful ribeye steak slow-roasted to perfection with choice of two sides.” Diners are obsessed. “Last time I tried the prime rib based on many recommendations from here and it was excellent,” the same person said. Another added that “the prime rib is the best by a landslide.” And, if you don’t order the mashed potatoes with it, you are missing out.

Golden Corral

If you want to feast on roast beef or pot roast alongside mashed potatoes, head to the Golden Corral endless buffet. “Strangely the pot roast at golden corral is pretty damn good,” one Redditor maintains. Others firmly stand by the roast beef.