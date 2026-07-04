Chefs Say These 5 Chain Steakhouses Serve the Best Side Dishes 

Chefs highlight chain steakhouses serving standout sides from mac and cheese to baked potatoes.

A great steakhouse meal is about more than just the steak. The right side dishes can elevate the entire plate, from creamy comfort classics to perfectly cooked vegetables and indulgent casseroles. While many chain steakhouses focus on the main course, some stand out for sides that chefs say are just as memorable as the entrée. To find the best, Eat This, Not That! asked chefs which chain steakhouses consistently deliver standout side dishes.

LongHorn Steakhouse

You don’t need to go to a fancy steakhouse to enjoy mouthwatering sides. Chef Cassi, Chef Cassi’s Table, says LongHorn Steakhouse is a strong example of that balance between comfort and quality. “LongHorn Steakhouse has one of my favorite steakhouse side dishes. The mac and cheese is rich and satisfying, but the fried okra is what really stands out. Few restaurants serve fried okra that can rival your grandmother’s, but LongHorn’s version comes surprisingly close to the feeling of home.”

Cattlemens Steakhouse

Sometimes the best sides are the simplest, and Chef Shelley, personal chef and founder of The Personal Chef Business Academy, says Cattlemens Steakhouse proves that classic execution still matters. “What I appreciate about Cattlemens is that they don’t overcomplicate the classics,” she says. “Their baked potato is exactly what you want it to be—hot, fluffy, and substantial enough to feel like a real part of the meal.” Chef Shelley explains, “In a restaurant world where everything seems to need a twist or gimmick, there’s something satisfying about a place that simply does the basics well. Salt, butter, sour cream, scallions, and bacon.”

Little Alley Steak

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For sides that feel intentionally crafted rather than secondary, Kerby Morgan Jr., chef and owner of Coastal Cuisine, says the Atlanta area regional chain Little Alley Steak delivers across the board. Little Alley Steak’s side dishes are perfectly cooked vegetables and shareable steakhouse classics; the sides are thoughtfully executed and packed with flavor. The sides feel like an essential part of the dining experience rather than an afterthought!

Ruth’s Chris

When it comes to rich, indulgent steakhouse sides, Abbie Gellman, MS, RD, CDN, Owner of Chef Abbie Gellman and the Director of Culinary Medicine and Teaching Kitchen at SBH Health System, says Ruth’s Chris Steak House sets a high bar. “If you’re looking for truly decadent sides using family recipes. They also offer a wide variety, from sweet potato casserole to creamed spinach to sautéed mushrooms.”

The Capital Grille

For elevated, indulgent sides that lean rich and flavorful, Chef Abbie says The Capital Grille consistently delivers standout options. “Some of the richer-style sides at The Capital Grille are fantastic, such as the lobster mac and cheese, which uses several types of cheese to make its creamy sauce and butter-poached lobster. Their soy-glazed Brussels sprouts are another favorite, tangy and delicious.”