3 Chain Restaurants With the Best Chicken and Dumplings, According to Chefs

Chefs highlight chain restaurants serving comforting chicken and dumplings made with rich broth and tender dumplings.

Few comfort foods feel as satisfying as a bowl of chicken and dumplings. The combination of tender chicken, rich savory broth, and soft dumplings has long been a staple of Southern and farmhouse cooking, and several chain restaurants have made it a dependable menu favorite. To find the best versions, Eat This, Not That! asked Emma Sullivan, home chef and recipe developer at DailyCookingRecipe.com, which chains consistently deliver the most comforting dish.

Cracker Barrel

When it comes to classic Southern-style chicken and dumplings, Sullivan says Cracker Barrel sets the standard. “Cracker Barrel’s chicken and dumplings is the dish I’d put in front of anyone who has never tried them before,” she says. “The dumplings are thick and flat in the Southern style — not the fluffy dropped kind — and the broth is rich and properly seasoned with real chicken pieces throughout. It arrives hot and it stays hot. The best version of this dish at any chain in America.”

Golden Corral

For a buffet-style take on classic comfort food, Sullivan says Golden Corral delivers a dependable version of chicken and dumplings alongside other homestyle favorites. “Golden Corral keeps it simple and consistent. The chicken and dumplings are part of a rotating hot lineup, and when it’s on the buffet, it’s rich, comforting, and exactly what you expect from a Southern-style classic. It’s not fancy, but it’s reliable comfort food done at scale.”

McAlister’s Deli

6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

McAlister’s Deli has chicken and dumplings as a seasonal, limited-time menu item in the fall and winter, and Sullivan highly recommends it. “McAlister’s keeps it simple, but the chicken and dumplings hit that familiar comfort note. The broth is savory, the chicken is tender, and the dumplings are soft without being heavy. It’s an easy order when you want something warm and straightforward.”