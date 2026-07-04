Headline: 5 Chain Restaurants With the Best Fried Catfish, According to Chefs Chefs recommend these chain restaurants for crispy, flavorful fried catfish. By: Heather Newgen Crispy on the outside, flaky and tender on the inside, great fried catfish is a comfort-food favorite hard to resist. While it's often associated with local fish fries and Southern diners, several restaurant chains also serve standout versions worth ordering. To find the best options, Eat This, Not That! asked chefs which chain restaurants they recommend for fried catfish, and these five earned their praise.

Crispy on the outside, flaky and tender on the inside, great fried catfish is a comfort-food favorite hard to resist. While it’s often associated with local fish fries and Southern diners, several restaurant chains also serve standout versions worth ordering. To find the best options, Eat This, Not That! asked chefs which chain restaurants they recommend for fried catfish, and these five earned their praise.

JJ Fish & Chicken

If you’re looking for bold seasoning and a crispy, made-to-order filet, chefs say this chain consistently delivers. “JJ Fish & Chicken’s fried catfish stands out for its crispy, well-seasoned coating and flaky, tender fish,” says Kerby Morgan Jr., chef and owner of Coastal Cuisine. “I appreciate the straightforward execution—the catfish is cooked to order, delivers plenty of crunch, and has the bold seasoning that keeps customers coming back.” He adds, “It’s a simple, satisfying take on Southern-style fried catfish that consistently delivers on flavor and texture.”

Thumbs Up Diner

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Thumbs Up Diner is a regional chain in the Atlanta area, and Chef Morgan Jr. raves about the fried catfish. “Thumbs Up Diner’s fried catfish stands out for its light, crispy coating and well-seasoned flavor that allows the fish to remain the star of the dish,” he says. “The texture is what hits! The catfish stays moist and flaky inside while developing a golden, crunchy exterior.” Chef Morgan Jr. adds, “It’s a Southern preparation that focuses on quality ingredients and solid execution rather than unnecessary extras.”

Cracker Barrel

When you’re craving classic Southern comfort food, this longtime chain is a reliable choice for fried catfish. “Cracker Barrel makes the most sense to me for fried catfish,” says Dozus, a home chef, recipe developer & food blogger. “It’s simple, familiar, and already lines up with the kind of Southern comfort food people expect there. Nothing feels out of place about ordering catfish from them.”

Captain D’s

For an affordable seafood meal, this fast-casual chain serves fried catfish that checks all the right boxes. “Captain D’s catfish is served in their signature southern-style breading and is delicious,” says Emma Sullivan, home chef and recipe developer at DailyCookingRecipe.com. “The fish inside is flaky and mild, which is how catfish should taste when it’s fresh and handled right.” She adds, “Served with hush puppies and your choice of two sides, it’s a complete Southern plate.”

Flying Fish

Known for its seafood-focused menu, this regional chain wins over chefs with its no-frills approach to fried catfish. “Flying Fish does an excellent job of keeping the focus on the catfish itself. The breading is light and crisp without overpowering the fish, and the catfish stays moist and flaky inside. It’s the kind of straightforward Southern-style preparation that lets fresh seafood speak for itself.”