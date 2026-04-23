5 Chain Restaurants With the Best Philly Cheesesteaks, According to Diners

Satisfy your cravings with these top-rated cheesesteaks from popular chains.

The Philly cheesesteak is a massively popular sandwich across the U.S., and for good reason. The combination of thinly-sliced tender beef and cheese in a crusty roll is hard to beat, and then there are variations on this classic: Some like to add peppers and crispy onions, others prefer Cheez Whiz over Swiss, and so on. If you’re in the mood for this staple sub, here are five chain restaurants with the best Philly cheesesteaks outside of Philadelphia.

Charleys Cheesesteaks

Ohio-based chain Charleys Cheesesteaks specialize in excellent Philly cheesesteaks. The Old School Cheesesteak sandwich is made with extra grilled USDA-choice steak, Cheez Whiz®, and sautéed onions on a toasted roll. “Bread was fantastic which is key to a great cheesesteak,” one fan said. “Will definitely return!!!”

Jersey Mike’s

Mike’s Famous Philly at Jersey Mike’s contains grilled onions, peppers, and white American cheese (there’s also several chicken cheese steak options). “I recently tried the Philly cheesesteak at Jersey Mike’s subs, and it left a good impression. The sandwich was packed with tender, thinly sliced beef, sautéed onions, and melted cheese, all nestled in a perfectly toasted roll. The flavors were satisfying, and the portion size was generous,” one diner said.

Penn Station East Coast Subs

6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Of course Penn Station East Coast Subs has a Philly Cheesesteak on the menu: This sandwich is made with USDA Choice steak, provolone, and your choice of sautéed onions, fresh mushrooms, banana peppers, spicy brown mustard, mayo, or pizza sauce. “I opted for their signature Philly Cheesesteak sub, and it exceeded my expectations,” one happy diner said. “The thinly sliced steak was tender and flavorful, complemented perfectly by the melted cheese and sautéed onions. The bread was pillowy soft yet had a slight crispness, providing the ideal vessel for this delicious creation.”

Texadelphia

The Classic Cheesesteak at the Texadelphia chain contains beef or chicken cheesesteak, onions, mozzarella, and choice of housemade sauce, served on a hearth baked hoagie roll. There’s also the South Philly sandwich (beef or chicken cheesesteak, onions, mushrooms, bell peppers, housemade cheese whiz). While not as traditional as other options, diners love it. “Having been to Philly several times and eating my cheese steak wit wiz I had very low expectations,” one said. “Surprise, the South Philly was amazing! The bread didn’t get too soggy and they absolutely fill it full. Bring your appetite.”

The Cheesesteak Shop

The Classic Philly at The Cheesesteak Shop comes with your choice of steak or chicken served on a soft Amoroso’s 100% Italian roll. Then there’s The King of Philly (‘Ruler of Meat, Keeper of Cheese’) which contains 50% more meat and cheese. “The king of Philly. OMG SUPER DELICIOUS!!! This place blew away all cheese steak shops. Hands down,” one diner raved.