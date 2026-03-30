5 Chain Restaurants Serving the Best Pot Roast With Carrots and Potatoes

Enjoy tender, slow-cooked beef and savory vegetables at Black Bear Diner, Cracker Barrel, and more.

Savory pot roast is a staple dish across the U.S., endlessly versatile and adaptable to different flavor preferences and dietary needs. The foundation of any good pot roast is simple enough: Tender, slow-cooked beef paired with vegetables like carrots and potatoes, combined into one hearty, flavorful dish usually served with mashed potatoes and cornbread. If you’re craving this classic menu item, here are five chain restaurants serving the best pot roast and vegetables.

Black Bear Diner

The Slow-Cooked Pot Roast at Black Bear Diner is a delicious, hearty meal considered a traditional favorite for good reason. This pot roast is slow-cooked with onion, carrot, celery, mushrooms, red potato, herbs and spices, and finished with a savory beef gravy. This full-course meal comes with soup or salad and a cornbread muffin with the choice of two sides.

Twin Peaks

Twin Peaks diners can enjoy ‘Mom’s Pot Roast’, a slow cooked pot roast made the traditional way. “When’s the last time you had something REALLY good to eat? Get to Twin Peaks and score the Mom’s Pot Roast,” the restaurant says. “It’s slow cooked with brown gravy and served with garlic mashed potatoes and green beans, making for the perfect match. Come get you some!”

Cracker Barrel

Cracker Barrel‘s Slow-Braised Pot Roast is a delicious plate of rib roast simmered low and slow with carrots, onions, celery in a rich gravy. Mashed potatoes are the perfect accompaniment for this dish, which is served with two or three sides and buttermilk biscuits or corn muffins.

Perkins American Food Co.

Perkins diners can enjoy the Classic Pot Roast meal, a classic dish made from tender chunks of braised beef, sweet green peas, tender carrots, and onions in a hearty beef gravy. This plate is served with two dinner sides, like mashed potatoes and gravy or macaroni and cheese.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Big Boy

Big Boy‘s Pot Roast Dinner is made from tender beef covered with rich beef gravy over mashed potatoes, and served with mixed vegetables, Texas toast and the choice of coleslaw or a side salad. The Pork Chop Dinner is another classic choice made with a 10 oz of marinated grilled pork chop, mashed potatoes, side vegetable, and a piece of garlic toast.