I love a good pot roast. There is something heavenly about slow-cooked beef smothered in vegetables with all the comfort seasonings that gets me every time. Pot roast is one of my favorite meals to cook in the winter, and I will also order it whenever I find it on a menu. Unfortunately, most restaurants don’t have pot roast on the menu anymore. Here are 5 restaurant chains serving the best pot roast dinners.

Golden Corral Pot Roast

Golden Corral is a favorite of diners on a budget, as the buffet offers a lot of bang for the buck. If you find the pot roast, take a heaping serving. “Strangely the pot roast at golden corral is pretty damn good,” one Redditor maintains.

Cracker Barrel Slow-Braised Pot Roast

You also can't go wrong with Pot Roast at Cracker Barrel. "Pot roast is delish, super tender," one regular suggested. "I agree," added another. The meal consists of slow-braised rib roast with carrots, onions, celery, and homestyle beef gravy. It is served with a choice of two Country Sides and Buttermilk biscuits.

Black Bear Diner Slow-Cooked Pot Roast

Chef Andrew Owens, a private chef in California, recently dished to ETNT that Black Bear Diner’s traditional slow-cooked pot roast rivals homemade. “Black Bear Diner is well known for its low and slow cooked pot roast with its fall apart beef and seasonally rotating vegetables served in a perfectly made gravy made from the beef jus of the pot roast,” he said.

Perkins Restaurant & Bakery Classic Pot Roast Dinner

Perkins doesn’t have pot roast on the menu all of the time, but when it is there, order it. It consists of “tender chunks of braised beef, sweet green peas, tender carrots, onions and a hearty beef gravy.” Right now, there is a menu devoted to it. Instagrammer Actually Ashly recently visited the restaurant. “Made it just in time to try @eatatperkins Limited Time Pot Roast Menu stacked with must-try dishes! 🤤 including a BBQ Pot Roast Burger, Melt, and even Totchos,” she wrote on Instagram.

Bob Evans Fork-Tender Pot Roast

Chef Andrew is also a fan of Bob Evans “fork-tender” pot roast, calling it “delicious.” “This restaurant delivers a delicious roasted pot roast with carrots and onions,” he states. “Customers praise Bob Evans for its rich balance of flavors and comforting homey feel.” Diners also rave about it. “I used to LOVE the Bob Evans pot roast sandwich, I don’t know if it’s still as good as before but it was heavenly,” one Redditor says.