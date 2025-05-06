The #1 Salad To Order at Major Chain Restaurants, According to Chefs

Some people turn their noses up at chain restaurants, maintaining that most restaurants with many locations compromise quality to make money. However, serious foodies eat at chains, even chefs. Do you ever wonder what chefs order when they eat at them? We asked Chef AJ Capella, Executive Chef at Summit House: What is your number one salad order when you go to a chain restaurant? Here is what he said.

His Go-To Salad Is the Caesar Salad at Panera Bread

His go-to salad at a chain restaurant might surprise you, because it is at a fast-casual restaurant that we all eat at. "My go-to is a Caesar salad at Panera Bread," he says.

However, It's a "Rare Occasion" That He Dines Out

However, Capella admits that he doesn't eat out much, as most of his time is spent at his own restaurant in North Jersey. "On the rare occasion that I'm not at my restaurant and end up at a chain restaurant, it's certainly my go-to."

"It's Incredibly Hard to Make a Bad Caesar"

Why does he like the Panera Caesar salad? "It's not only my favorite, but it's incredibly hard to make a bad Caesar," he says.

Here Is What You Need to Know About the Panera Caesar Salad

Panera's Caesar salad is a simple take on the original. "Crisp romaine and lettuce blend tossed in Caesar dressing, topped with shaved parmesan, and black pepper and sea salt croutons," reads the chain's website. One serving has 410 calories, 30 grams of fat, 8 grams of saturated fat, 50 mg of cholesterol, 870 mg of sodium, 24 grams of carbohydrates, 4 grams of fiber, and 5 grams of sugar, and 12 grams of protein. You can also add chicken to it, which will amp up the protein offering.

The First Caesar Was Made in Tijuana, Mexico

Here's a fun fact: While generally considered an Italian food, the first Caesar salad was actually tossed in Tijuana, Mexico. However, it's truly "an Italian salad," according to culinary historian Jeffrey Pilcher. "Caesar Cardini, the inventor of the salad, was an Italian immigrant," Pilcher explained during an interview with NPR. "And there were many Italian immigrants to Mexico, and they opened up restaurants." Cardini served the salad at Caesar's Place, tossing together ingredients he had on hand and making a show of it in the dining room for his mostly California-based diners. Want to make your own at home? We asked chefs for their top Caesar-making tips and they revealed them here.