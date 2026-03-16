5 Chain Restaurants With the Best Soft Pretzels and Beer Cheese

From Applebee's to Yard House, these popular chain restaurants serve the best.

Soft pretzels and beer cheese are a dangerous appetizer to enjoy at a bar or restaurant: It’s such a delicious and filling combo chances are you won’t be able to finish your main meal. This tasty food is endlessly versatile and modifiable, whether you want a sweet or salty pretzel or a spicy cheese option. If you’re craving the most delicious soft pretzels and beer cheese, here are five chain restaurants that have you covered.

Applebee’s

Applebee’s has delicious Brew Pub Pretzels & Beer Cheese Dip for hungry customers to enjoy. These soft, Bavarian-style pretzel sticks come with BLUE MOON® white Cheddar beer cheese and honey Dijon mustard for perfect dipping and sharing. The pretzels are shaped like baguettes for generous, filling portions.

BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse

BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse has a traditional Big Twist Pretzel with Beer Cheese on the menu. “This is no ordinary soft pretzel, it’s baked in our pizza-oven for extra crispiness on the outside while staying light and fluffy on the inside,” the restaurant says. “Generously sprinkled with pretzel salt, we serve it with a side of BJ’s Brewhouse Blonde® beer cheese, made with our most popular handcrafted beer, and honey dijon mustard for dipping.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Buffalo Wild Wings

The Everything Pretzel Knots at Buffalo Wild Wings have Everything Seasoning and are served with New Belgium Fat Tire® Beer Cheese and Honey Mustard. Want to mix it up a little? The chain has a great “Ultimate Sampler” option where diners can opt for four different appetizers, ideal if you’re sharing for the whole table.

Red Robin

Red Robin‘s Pretzel Bites are little bite-sized salted soft pretzels served with “smooth and savory” Fat Tire® beer cheese. “A creamy blend of cheddar cheese, spices and New Belgium’s amber ale, this is one dip that takes pretzels to the next level,” the restaurant says, adding that it goes perfectly with a glass of Freckled Lemonade® or a classic Root Beer Float.

Yard House

Yard House has a truly impressive Jumbo Bavarian Pretzel served with house hazy IPA cheddar beer cheese and horseradish mustard. “Great food and excellent service!!! The giant pretzel was amazing!!!” one happy diner said. The Poke Nachos are also outstanding.