Shoppers say these pretzel brands stay crunchy and packed with bold flavor.

Over in the snack aisle, the pretzel section can be overwhelming. There are so many bags, boxes, and plastic containers filled with hard pretzels in various shapes, sizes, and flavors. Not all of them are worth eating. In fact, some are plain boring. We did the research so you don’t have to. Here are 7 pretzel brands shoppers say stay crunchiest and most flavorful.

Snyder’s of Hanover Pretzels

Many consider Snyder’s of Hanover Pretzels the gold standard of bagged pretzels. “Snyders hard sourdough in the box are the best. And it’s not even close,” a Redditor declares. “Snyder sourdough nibbles are my fave,” another says. “Snyders rounds – I’m addicted!” a third says. “The consensus seems to say snyders pretzels are the only answer to pretzeling,” one declared.

Rold Gold Tiny Crisps Original

Rold Gold Tiny Crisps Original have a classic crunch and are a great twisted pretzel. “Likes: Perfectly salted, bite sized and always fresh. Flavor is great. Dislikes: zero,” writes a Target shopper. “My favorite pretzel! These pretzels are my favorite. They actually taste like a pretzel and have a great crunch. Perfect snack for anytime,” adds another. “Hands down the best pretzels. They are crunchy, not too much bread inside, perfect balance,” a third says.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Snack Factory Pretzel Crisps Original

If you are looking for a thin, crackly, savory crisp, especially for dipping into a spread, Snack Factory Pretzel Crisps Original are the top pick. “Perfectly crisp & the right amount of salt. Such a great snack, can be paired with many things like peanut butter or hummus,” a Target shopper says. “Flat pretzels are amazing. I have others but nothing compares to this brand. Thee best!” another says. “The best pretzels. Perfect amount of salt. I love stacking a slice of cheese on top of these. It’s the perfect snack,” says a third.

Herr’s

Lots of shoppers swear by any of the Herr’s options. “Herr’s sourdough nuggets. That’s the end of the list. Best all time imo. Not even really close,” one declares.

UTZ Thick & Crispy Pretzels

UTZ Thick & Crispy Pretzels have a dense crunch and great taste. “Utz jumbo hard pretzels that come in the barrel r the best hard pretzels I’ve ever had,” one says. “Best pretzels. These always taste fresh and taste like what pretzels should. So many other brands do not taste good anymore,” a Target shopper agrees.

Dot’s Homestyle Pretzels

Dot’s Homestyle Pretzels are seasoned, crunchy, and addictive, per shoppers. “These pretzels are so good! I resisted buying them for some time because I thought how much better than regular pretzels can they be? Now we can’t be without them in the house. My husband and I both love them. The spices are so tasty and there’s just a little hint if a kick of heat,” a Target shopper says. “Just here to say Dots are so f***ing good it’s criminal. That’s all,” one Redditor writes. “The Dotz Honey Mustard are like crack,” another said.

Uncle Jerry’s Pretzel

Several people swear by Uncle Jerry’s Pretzels if you like a hard and crunchy pretzel. “Uncle Jerry’s Pretzels. My favorite. Get the 3lb bag!” one Redditor says. “I have had these. They are good, but be careful, you may break a tooth!” another jokes.