5 Chain Restaurants with the Best Avocado Toast, According to Chefs

Chefs reveal which national chains serve avocado toast that’s actually worth ordering.

Avocado toast has become a trendy breakfast staple. While it’s simple, it’s customizable, packed with healthy fats and fiber and has become a wellness movement. There’s no shortage of recipes online with different variations, but when you’re in the mood for brunch, you can find avocado toast on any breakfast menu. The problem is, not all avocado toast is created equal. To help sort through the countless options, Eat This, Not That! asked Therese Buchanan, home chef, food blogger & recipe developer at Tessie’s Table, to share her top picks. Here are the five chain recommendations for the best avocado toast.

First Watch

First Watch offers a fresh take on breakfast classics with seasonal, chef-driven dishes diners love. It’s a go-to Buchanan. “First Watch does avocado toast with thick, sturdy bread and a generous amount of avocado that’s actually seasoned,” she explains. “It’s simple, but done well. and the toast holds up without getting soggy. It’s perfect as a full breakfast, not a side.”

Sweetgreen

For a healthy alternative that doesn't compromise on taste, Sweetgreen makes everything from scratch and serves real, quality food. The chain doesn't have avocado toast on the menu, but there's a hack many do. Order their rosemary focaccia bread and add avocado, along with other toppings like tomatoes or egg, to make your own. "Sweetgreen keeps the flavors clean and simple," says Buchanan. "The avocado tastes fresh, the bread has a good chew, and nothing feels overloaded. It's lighter than most versions but still satisfying, especially if you want something straightforward."

Panera Bread

Panera Bread offers its Classic Avo, which features chunks of avocado spread sprinkled with everything bagel seasoning on sourdough bread. According to Buchanan, “Panera’s avocado toast works because the bread is solid and the avocado is smooth and evenly spread. The seasoning is mild, which lets the avocado stay front and center. It’s easy to eat and doesn’t feel too heavy.”

Le Pain Quotidien

Le Pain Quotidien adds a twist to its avocado toast with citrus-cumin salt and chia seeds, served with a side of marinated kale and a lemon wedge. “Le Pain Quotidien leans into good bread and simple toppings,” says Buchanan. “The avocado is mashed just enough to keep some texture, and the toast has a rustic feel that works well with it. It feels thoughtfully made without being overdone.”

Bluestone Lane

Australian-style coffee and cafe Bluestone Lane is another chain Buchanan loves. “Bluestone Lane’s version is well-balanced and fresh-tasting,” she says. “The avocado is seasoned properly, the bread is toasted just right, and the toppings add flavor without taking over. It’s clean, filling, and consistent.”