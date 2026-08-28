These chains serve tender beef tips with savory gravy and fluffy rice.

For many people, beef tips are a comforting and nostalgia-inducing meal. Made with “tips,” small chunks of meat leftover from cutting larger sections. They are then cooked, usually slowly, to intensify the flavor and tenderness, and served with a sauce and sautéed veggies. Some people prefer to eat them with potatoes, while others enjoy them over rice. Where can you get the latter? Here are 5 restaurant chains with the best beef tips and rice, according to diners.

Luby’s Cafeteria

Luby’s beef tips and rice is a classic, slow-simmered Southern comfort dish featuring tender cubes of beef in a rich, savory brown gravy. The cafeteria-style restaurant allows you to choose how you want them served, with many selecting fluffy white rice.

Logan’s Roadhouse Tips

Logan’s Roadhouse is famous for serving Mesquite-grilled steak tips over Roadhouse Rice with two sides. There is also a “Queso Smothered” option that diners love, which features the mesquite wood-grilled steak tips topped with creamy queso, fresh pico de gallo, sour cream and tortilla strips.

Friendly’s Beef Tips

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At Friendly’s, the Beef Tips & Mash comes with chunks of meat smothered in sautéed peppers, mushrooms, and onions, and topped with smoked gravy. It is usually served with mashed potatoes but you can swap the spuds for rice. “I ordered the steak tips with mashed potatoes and broccoli, and everything was spot-on. The steak was juicy and flavorful, the mashed potatoes were buttery and smooth, and the broccoli was fresh and perfectly cooked,” a reviewer said.

Texas Roadhouse Beef Tips

Texas Roadhouse Beef Tips are a diner favorite. An order comes with tender cuts of steak with sautéed mushrooms and onions, brown gravy, and sour cream over seasoned rice or mashed potatoes, plus one side. One diner confirms it is a “huge portion for the price.” “I got the Beef tips last time we went to TXRH and I was surprised by how good it was! And I had plenty to take home too!” one said.

Bob Evans Steak Tips

With caramelized onions and savory gravy, the Steak Tips Dinner at Bob Evans is a tasty favorite. The dish is made with USDA Choice grilled beef steak tips topped with caramelized onions, mushrooms, and green onions, and you can have it with rice or another side. “Steak tips from Bob Evan’s [are] so good,” a Facebook post devoted to the steak tips reads.