These steakhouse chains pair juicy steaks with flavorful green bean sides.

Some people enjoy decadent sides, like creamed spinach or au gratin potatoes with their steak dinner. Others prefer a lighter and crisper pairing, such as steak and green beans. Most steakhouses prepare green beans by seasoning them and sautéing them in olive oil with garlic, while others add bacon and other indulgent ingredients. Where can you get the best duo? Here are 5 steakhouse chains with the best steak and green beans, according to diners.

Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse offers delicious steaks and sides that are always a great value. “I went to Texas Roadhouse back in January for the first time in like 15 years and was blown away by how good it was for the cost. 16oz ribeye, two sides, couple of drinks and got out for $45 with tip,” writes one. The green beans are an excellent side option. “I swear those green beans are some of the best I’ve ever tasted. I’ve tried recreating them several times but I still can’t get it exactly right,” a Redditor says. “I need someone to give me some insight on those freaking delicious green beans. Please and thank you. God bless Texas!” A few maintain that bacon fat and sugar are used in the recipe.

Logan’s Roadhouse

Logan’s Roadhouse is another solid choice for a great steak and green beans without spending a ton of money. Seasoned green beans are a “classic” side item on the menu.

Saltgrass Steak House

Saltgrass Steak House draws on the campfire’s inspiration, cooking every Angus beef steak over an open campfire and chargrilling to perfection. The chain’s popular Flash Fried Green Beans are a signature side dish. The fresh green beans are briefly flash-fried or blistered at high heat to make them smoky and tender-crisp while keeping a bright green look. “I’ve been to Saltgrass a couple of times and have always had a good experience there,” one person says.

Ruth’s Chris Steak House

Ruth’s Chris Steak House has some of the most celebrated steaks and sides of any chain. “I know we aren’t crazy about chains, but Ruth’s Chris has a bone in NY strip that has to be my favorite steak yet… don’t hate on my cook preference of medium please,” a Redditor exclaims. “Ruthies will never let me down. Even on a well-done steak it still melts :)” someone said. “I had that steak in Reno and it blew my mind,” another commented. The Garlic Herb Green Beans are crisp-tender fresh green beans blanched and then tossed in a sizzling garlic butter and herb mixture.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

The Capital Grille

The Capital Grille has a long list of delicious sides to pair with its celebrated steaks, including gourmet sautéed green beans made with bougie ingredients like Marcona almonds. “Best steak I’ve ever had,” writes one Redditor.