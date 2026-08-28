5 Restaurant Chains With the Best Country-Fried Chicken and Gravy, According to Diners

Diners share their favorite spots for crispy chicken and rich gravy.

Country-fried chicken and gravy is one of the most delicious and indulgent comfort food dishes you can get at any time of day, whether it’s for breakfast, lunch or dinner. Crispy tenderized chicken breaded, seasoned, and fried to perfection paired with savory, rich, gravy is a no-frills homestyle classic meal that will never go out of style. Many restaurants have excellent variations on this Southern staple, but some are so good diners order this dish on repeat: Here are five chains where the country-fried chicken and gravy is raved about by appreciative fans who order it on repeat.

Norms

The Country Fried Chicken plate at Norms diner is made with two fried chicken breasts smothered in country gravy, all at a more than reasonable price. “I tried the country fried chicken with gravy, eggs, hash browns AND pancakes… ALSO only $11.99 🤯 and that whole plate SLAPPED,” one fan shared.

Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse has a fan-favorite Country Fried Chicken plate consisting of hand-battered, golden-fried chicken breast topped with your choice of gravy and served with the choice of two sides. “Only great steak place this side of Angus Barn. The chicken fried chicken is to die for,” one diner said.

Logan’s Roadhouse

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The Country-Style Buttermilk Chicken at Logan’s Roadhouse is made with a hand-breaded chicken breast fried and topped with white pepper gravy. “At Logans in Owasso. My wife and I really like their chicken fried chicken and black pepper gravy,” one diner said.

Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen

Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen has delicious Country Fried Chicken on the menu, served with gravy and two sides. “We all got the chicken fried chicken which is a MUST!” one fan said. “Hot, crispy. And packed with flavor.”

Bob Evans

The Hand-Breaded Fried Chicken at Bob Evans is made with two hand-breaded all white meat chicken breasts served with two sides and freshly baked rolls. “I love Bob Evans, their fried chicken and mashed potatoes are delicious,” one diner shared.