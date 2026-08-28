5 Restaurant Chains With the Best Fried Fish and Green Beans, According to Diners

Diners share where to get crispy seafood paired with flavorful side greens.

Fried fish and green beans is a classic combo rooted in traditional Southern cuisine, and popular across the U.S. The simmered green beans are often cooked with meat such as bacon, lending it a beautifully rich and flavorful taste, perfectly complementing the crispy golden fried fish. Whether at a traditional fish fry or a nice steakhouse, diners can’t get enough of this tasty, comfort food mainstay. If you’re craving a seafood meal where every element has been prepared with love and care, here are five chains with the best fried fish and green beans, according to fans.

Captain D’s

Captain D’s diners can enjoy green beans (cooked with country ham) with any of the chain’s delicious fried fish offerings. “This restaurant is great! Great service, great food, and fish was nice and crispy and the green beans were seasoned just right!” one fan said.

Texas Roadhouse

Diners at Texas Roadhouse can get a side of savory green beans with the Fried Catfish meal. “The green beans are the best thing on the menu at Texas Roadhouse, and I won’t entertain any tedious arguments saying otherwise,” one fan said. “The rest of the meal was great, but those green beans were heavenly.”

Long John Silver’s

Long John Silver’s diners can enjoy flavorful green beans with the fried fish, shrimp, and more. “LJS always had great green beans,” one fan said. “Fish, clams, cole slaw, green beans!”

Flying Fish

Flying Fish has green beans on the menu alongside the typical fried catfish, tilapia and more. “I had a great lunch today!” one happy guest shared. “Highly recommend the fried catfish and shrimp combo! I love the green beans too!”

Pappadeaux Seafood Kitchen

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Pappadeaux Seafood Kitchen has delicious Fresh Green Beans & Almonds for diners to enjoy with fried catfish, oysters, and more. “The food did not disappoint. Every bite was full of flavor—from perfectly seasoned seafood to rich, savory sides that complemented each dish beautifully. Everything tasted fresh, well-prepared, and generously portioned,” one diner said.