These canned soups deliver the hearty, comforting flavor of homemade soup.

I love making a big pot of soup from scratch in the fall and winter. However, sometimes my family craves the comfort of a warm bowl of soup, and I don’t have the time to whip it up. This is where canned soups come in handy. I always keep several options in my pantry for a quick meal. Over the years, I have found that some are better than others. What should you shop for on your next grocery run? Here are 5 canned soups that taste homemade, according to shoppers.

Progresso Traditional Chicken Noodle

My daughter loves Progresso soup, especially the chicken varieties, which she says are better than homemade. The most popular is Progresso Traditional Chicken Noodle, which features large, tender white-meat chicken chunks, egg noodles, and savory vegetables in a flavorful broth. “Progresso chicken noodle soup is so much better than Campbell’s. It has heartier pieces of chicken, carrots, & the noodles are like homemade. Perfect on a chilly day with a grilled cheese sandwich!” a Target shopper says.

Campbell’s Chunky Savory Pot Roast Soup

Campbell’s Chunky Savory Pot Roast Soup is pot roast dinner in a can with generous chunks of meat and vegetables in a rich gravy. “Reminds me of home cooked soup like Mom used to make. very hearty delicious thick soup,” a shopper maintains. “What’s not to like about this product? Perfect serving size taste is amazing. So many ingredients.. my husband loves the texture and the flavor, and I have other flavors that he enjoys,” adds another. “Always a staple in our house. Easy and delicious meal. The packaging is easy and it is easy to store until use. My husband is a big fan of this soup when we have grilled cheese,” says a third.

Amy’s Organic Vegetable Barley

If you are craving a plant-based soup, Amy’s Organic is my go-to brand. I especially like all of the lentil soups, which taste homemade. They are organic and largely free of preservatives. “A higher vegetable content means more fiber, phytonutrients, and volume for fullness,” says Tara Collingwood, MS, RDN, CSSD, LD/N, ACSM-CPT, a Board Certified Sports Dietitian and co-author of the Flat Belly Cookbook for Dummies.

Rao’s Homemade Vegetable Minestrone

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Rao’s Homemade Vegetable Minestrone which comes in a glass jar, is slow-simmered and made with delicious veggies. The Italian tomato broth is filled with carrots, celery, onions, ditalini pasta, potatoes, zucchini, peas, green beans, red Kidney Beans, and chickpeas.

Pacific Foods Chicken & Wild Rice

Pacific Foods Chicken & Wild Rice is another customer favorite for its homemade feel. “This stuff is so dang good and the calories are decent. I sometimes add additional chicken bone broth or veggies for added protein/bulk,” a Redditor says. “This soup is delicious! I really enjoyed the flavors and the consistency of the soup, to me it didn’t taste like your typical canned soup. It has big meaty pieces of chicken and lots of carrot and rice. The broth has a lovely consistency and lots of flavor, I will be buying this brand over my regular canned soup from now on. The quality and overall taste is just way better. Would recommend. I can’t wait to try the other flavors from this brand,” a Target shopper adds.